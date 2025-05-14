Cyclist Rohan Dennis receives suspended sentence over Olympian wife’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Olympic cyclist and world champion Rohan Dennis has received a suspended sentence over a charge linked to a crash that caused the death of his wife.

Fellow Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins died aged 32 after being hit by a car outside the couple’s Adelaide home on December 30, 2023.

He was sentenced to one year, four months and 28 days in jail, to be suspended on the condition that Dennis also enter into a two-year good behaviour bond.

His driver’s licence was also suspended.

open image in gallery Gold medal winner Rohan Dennis of Australia poses with his medal after the men's cycling individual time trials at the Commonwealth Games in England. ( AP )

The 34-year-old appeared before the South Australia District Court on Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of committing an aggravated act likely to cause harm.

open image in gallery Melissa Hoskins represented Australia at the Olympics in London in 2012, at Rio in 2016, and took home a world title cycling title in 2015 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dennis was arrested after Hoskins was struck by his car in front of their home. She suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Hoskins represented Australia in the team pursuit on the track at the Olympics in London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as being part of the squad which won the world title in 2015.

The couple were married in 2018 and have two children.

Dennis retired at the end of the 2023 season after a career which saw him twice win the world time trial title, as well as an Olympic bronze medal in the same discipline in Tokyo.

open image in gallery Rohan Dennis competes during the men's cycling individual time trial at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 28, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. ( AP )

He added a silver in the team pursuit in London and wore the yellow jersey at the Tour de France after winning the opening time trial in 2015.