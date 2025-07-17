Top cyclist, 19, dies after mid-race crash in Italy
Samuele Privitera reportedly lost his helmet and collided with a gate
Italian cyclist Samuele Privitera, 19, has died following a crash during the opening stage of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta.
The Hagens Berman Jayco rider reportedly crashed during a descent, losing his helmet and colliding with a gate.
He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
“Samuele was and always will be the life and personality of this team,” Axel Merckx, the owner of Hagens Berman Jayco, said in a statement.
“This team has always been a small family, and moments like this are unimaginable.
“He was irreplaceable. His joy, his spirit, his kindness, was always a bright light to whatever room or race that he was in at that moment. To lose him is devastating beyond words.”
Merckx said he was “struggling to express the sadness” he felt, but was grateful for the joy Privitera brought to the team.
“He loved the bike, he loved the camera, he loved to smile, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family and his teammates.
“Rest in peace, Samuele. You will always be part of this team.”
GreenEDGE Cycling said the entire organisation was mourning the loss of “such an incredible, talented rider”.
“Samuele was taken far too young, doing something he was truly passionate about and will always be remembered.”
The second stage of the race, which takes place in northern Italy's Aosta Valley near the French border, has been cancelled.
The third stage will take place as scheduled on 18 July from Pré Saint Didier to Col du Gran San Bernardo.
It will be preceded by a moment of silence, organisers said.
“All formal ceremonies are cancelled until the end of the event.
“The organising committee is giving teams the freedom to decide whether to continue the race starting with the third stage.”
