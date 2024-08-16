Jump to content

Sepp Kuss plays down Vuelta a Espana expectations ahead of red jersey defence

Kuss secured a surprise first grand tour triumph in Spain last year but missed the Tour de France due to Covid

Martyn Herman
Friday 16 August 2024 16:03
Sepp Kuss sparkled in Spain last September
Sepp Kuss sparkled in Spain last September (AFP via Getty Images)

American Sepp Kuss has played down expectations as he begins his defence of the Vuelta a Espana which starts in Lisbon on Saturday.

Kuss, of the Visma-Lease A Bike team, became the first American to win a Grand Tour for 10 years when he topped the podium ahead of teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic last year.

He was forced to miss the Tour de France this year after a Covid-19 infection but comes in with good form after winning the Vuelta a Burgos this month.

“It was a very satisfying feeling to win in Burgos. I hadn’t raced for a long time. This was a nice confirmation,” Kuss told the Dutch team’s website.

“I find it hard to make firm predictions about this Vuelta. I’m starting with a different preparation compared to other years. Above all, I want to enjoy the coming weeks. I definitely don’t see myself as the top favourite for the overall victory.

Sepp Kuss secured the red jersey in Spain in 2023
Sepp Kuss secured the red jersey in Spain in 2023 (AP)

“I’m ready to lead the team in the Vuelta but I don’t feel any pressure. Hopefully, I can grow into the race and quickly find a good rhythm.”

Three-time champion Roglic of Slovenia, who won for Visma from 2020 to 2022, will be one of Kuss’s main rivals with his new team Bora-Hansgrohe.

Kuss’s teammate Wout van Aert, making his Vuelta debut, says he will be targeting stage wins during the 3,300-km race.

“During the Tour (de France), I really found my good legs towards the end, which allowed me to achieve a good result at the Olympics as well,” the Belgian said.

“I certainly don’t feel burnt out. Of course, it remains to be seen how my body will react to riding two Grand Tours in a year, simply because I’ve never done it before.”

Reuters

