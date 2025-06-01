Simon Yates finishes safely in peloton to seal victory at Giro d’Italia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s Simon Yates sealed victory in the Giro d’Italia following the final stage from the Vatican City to Rome.

Yates took a lead of almost four minutes into stage 21 and finished safely in the peloton as Visma-Lease a Bike team-mate Olav Kooij came out on top in a sprint finish.

Yates effectively sealed victory on Saturday’s penultimate stage when he exorcised his personal demons on the Colle delle Finestre with a stunning solo attack to claim the race leader’s pink jersey.

On the mountain where his dreams of victory were shattered by Chris Froome’s famous solo breakaway in 2018, Yates turned the tables with a masterclass of his own as his rivals were left to question their own tactics.

The 32-year-old Lancastrian rode away from leader Isaac del Toro and Richard Carapaz on the brutal gradients and the gravel to turn an 81-second deficit and third place into a three minute, 56-second lead over Del Toro.

“I still think it’s sinking in,” Yates told TNT Sports after Sunday’s finale. “What a huge moment in my career, the defining moment.

“I’ve had some good success but I don’t think anything comes close.

“I’m just incredibly proud of the whole team in the three weeks and, of course, I’ve just finished it off so an amazing three weeks.

“It’s been a quick turnaround (from Saturday), we got the plane here to Rome and we kept the focus.

“A good chance for Olav today and he pulled it off. I’ll celebrate for sure and see what’s to come.”

With the final stage a largely ceremonial affair, which started with the leading riders meeting Pope Leo XIV, only a serious crash would have denied Yates a second Grand Tour victory following his success in the 2018 Vuelta a Espana.

He is the third British rider to win the Giro after Froome in 2018 and Tao Geohegan Hart in 2020.