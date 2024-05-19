Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Beth Shriever suffers fractured collarbone two months out from Olympics

The injury happened at the BMX Racing World Championships in South Carolina.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 19 May 2024 20:54
Beth Shriever has suffered a fractured collarbone (Jane Barlow/PA)
Beth Shriever has suffered a fractured collarbone (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Olympic BMX champion Beth Shriever’s preparations for Paris 2024 have taken a blow after she suffered a fractured collarbone.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury at the recent 2024 UCI BMX Racing World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina just two months out from the Olympics where she will be looking to become a two-time champion.

Shriever, who became the first ever British BMX racer ever to claim an Olympic medal with gold at Tokyo 2020, suffered the injury in the final major event before Paris 2024.

Shriever took to Instagram to update fans about her injury.

She said: “Not how I wanted my world champs to end, but it’s BMX… leaving this 4 week trip with a fractured collarbone, time to get our heads down and get to work, still got one more opportunity and it’s a big one. Grateful for the team behind me”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in