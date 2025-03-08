Bruised and bloodied Tadej Pogacar overcomes nasty crash to secure remarkable Strade Bianche win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruised and bloodied, Tadej Pogacar still managed to solo to victory at Strade Bianche as the remarkable Slovenian became only the second cyclist to win the classic three times.

The defending champion recovered from a heavy crash to surge free of Tom Pidcock in an against-the-odds triumph in Tuscany.

The Slovenian — who also became the first to win the race back-to-back — remarkably had time to sit up on the approach to the line, raise his arms above his head and point both index fingers at the sky as he beamed broadly.

Pogacar, who also won in 2022, finished 1min, 24 secs ahead of Britain's Pidcock and 2min, 12secs ahead of Tim Wellens of Belgium.

This year's Strade Bianche was one of the toughest yet as for the first time in 19 editions there were more than 80km (50 miles) of the white, gravel roads that give the race its name.

There were 16 gravel sectors, totaling 81.7 kilometers, on the 213km (132-mile) route through the Tuscan countryside.

Although he was heavy favourite before the race, Pogacar's chances didn't look so good when he fell with just under 50km remaining.

The three-time Tour de France champion was at the head of a leading trio going downhill and he slid out on a corner, sending him flying across the road and tumbling head over heels into a ditch.

open image in gallery Tadej Pogacar overcame a horrible crash to win in Siena ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pogacar was swiftly back on his bicycle but covered in scrapes on his left leg and arm, with his skinsuit torn up, and about 30 seconds down on Pidcock.He managed to quickly pass Connor Swift — who had been the other rider in the trio — and, when the gap fell to 15 seconds, Pidcock opted to wait for Pogacar to continue their duel heading into the final 45km.

Pogacar attacked on the penultimate sector, with 18 kilometers remaining, and left Pidcock in his — white — dust.

In the women’s race, Dutch star Demi Vollering survived a resurgent performance from compatriot Anna van der Breggen to secure her second win in Siena.

Vollering, winner two years ago, powered away from Van der Breggen, who has returned to the peloton this season after ending her retirement, late on as

AP