Tadej Pogacar to ride ‘iconic’ Paris-Roubaix for the first time

World champion Tadej Pogacar will make his debut at Paris-Roubaix next month, as the Slovenian gets set for another Classics battle with back-to-back winner Mathieu van der Poel.

Pogacar’s squad, UAE Team Emirates, confirmed changes to his schedule on Wednesday (26 March), with the 26-year-old having been due to ride in two races later this week.

"It was initially planned for Tadej Pogacar to participate in both the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem," said UAE Team Emirates in a statement.

"However, after discussions with the team, it has been decided that he will adjust his calendar to focus on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix instead, aiming for peak form in those iconic races.”

Earlier this year, a clip of Pogacar riding the Arenberg section of the race had sparked rumours that he could make his debut, and he later told a French radio station that “there's a big chance that I'm at the start” either this year or next.

This means that the Tour of Flanders, which starts on 6 April, will be Pogacar’s next race, with the Slovenian looking for a second win to add to his 2023 triumph in Belgium.

open image in gallery Tadej Pogacar was frustrated in his bid to win a maiden Milan-San Remo crown last weekend, finishing third for a second straight year ( AFP via Getty Images )

The three-time Tour winner will be looking for an impressive debut win in France as he aims to take a step closer to winning all five Monuments, with Milan-San Remo also still on the list after a dramatic finish last weekend that saw him come third behind Filippo Ganna and eventual winner Van der Poel.

And van der Poel, of Alpecin–Deceuninck, will likely be Pogacar’s main opponent in Paris-Roubaix on 13 April, with the Dutchman having won in 2023 and 2024.

The race, which has been dubbed ‘The Hell of the North’, takes place over 259.2km and is famous for its cobbles and tough terrain.