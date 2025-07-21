Tadej Pogacar out to bury the ghosts of his past in final Tour de France week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tadej Pogacar is riding not just for the yellow jersey on the Tour de France, but also to bury the ghosts of his past.

As the 2025 Tour de France heads into its final and most punishing mountain stages, the defending champion is about to tackle climbs where he cracked or struggled before.

The Mont Ventoux and Col de la Loze await again - but this time, things feel different.

"I'm almost confident to say the route was designed to scare me," Pogacar said with a smile on Monday.

"But I always look at it as a race situation. I actually like all of these climbs."

This year, he has already won at Hautacam, where his Tour hopes vanished in 2022 when he was beaten by chief rival Jonas Vingegaard, who ended up 2:10 behind the Slovenian.

Pogacar is 4:13 ahead of the Dane in the general classification as he marches towards a fourth Tour title.

In his sixth campaign, Pogacar speaks with the assurance of a man determined to make peace with painful memories.

"Col de la Loze, for me, is one of the hardest climbs I've ever done," he conceded. "I'm not looking for revenge. I just want to have better legs than those days in the past."

In 2023, Pogacar experienced what he then called the 'worst day' of his life on a bike when he cracked in the ascent of the Col de la Loze, effectively losing the Tour to Vingegaard.

While the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider appears firmly in control, Pogacar knows better than anyone that one bad day can change everything.

Although Vingegaard has suffered two rare off days, he insists he is not out of contention.

open image in gallery Tadej Pogacar is in full contol of the 2025 Tour de France ( AP )

"I do think I can win it. Of course, it looks very hard now, it's a big gap," the Dane said. "But normally my strength is in the third week. We have to attack."

Vingegaard, however, has no illusions about the challenge ahead.

"The biggest difference is my two off days, where I lost most of the time," he said. "But I don't think the gap is as big as it looks. I know that's not my level. I can do a lot better than that.

"I'm also willing to sacrifice second to try to achieve first."

Visma-Lease a Bike's sports director Grischa Niermann underlined the urgency of the mission.

"It's four minutes - you don't make that up with an attack in the last 500 metres," Niermann said. "For that to happen, we need to see a weakness in Tadej. So far, he hasn't shown one. But the Tour is over only when we reach Paris."

open image in gallery Chief rival Jonas Vingegaard has 4:13 to make up to catch Pogacar ( AFP via Getty Images )

Visma-Lease a Bike, however, seem to have lost the collective power that made them a formidable squad in 2022 and 2023, when Vingegaard won his two Tour titles.

"They tend to overtrain their riders and after two or three years, they're completely empty," a senior official in another Tour team told Reuters.

"They have plans, but don't have the capacities to execute them. They should be more humble."

Pogacar is ready for anything that might come at him.

"We're ready for a fight with everybody," he said. "Especially with Jonas."

Reuters