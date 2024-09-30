Eddy Merckx admits Tadej Pogacar is ‘superior’ after ‘unimaginable’ achievement

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Eddy Merckx has admitted that Tadej Pogacar is “superior to me” as the great Belgian declared the Slovenian’s World Championship win as “unimaginable”.

Pogacar continued his extraordinary year with an audacious road race victory in Switzerland to complete cycling’s “Triple Crown”, securing a first rainbow jersey to go along with Giro d’Italia and Tour de France triumphs.

Merckx was the first man to complete the triptych in 1974, and had been emulated only once previously (Stephen Roche, 1987).

But Pogacar’s outstanding 2024 has extended beyond the three primary prizes, with victories in the prestigious Strade Bianche and Liege-Bastogne-Liege classics.

The Slovenian had long been considered as someone capable of matching the achievements of Merckx, widely regarded until now as the greatest male cyclist of all-time.

And after his 100km solo victory at the Worlds in Zurich, the Belgian believes he has been surpassed.

“He is superior to me,” Merckx said to French newspaper L’Equipe. “It is obvious that he is now above me. I already thought so a little deep down when I saw what he did on the last Tour de France but, tonight, there is no doubt.

Tadej Pogacar was left in disbelief by his incredible win ( REUTERS )

“Obviously, we can’t compare eras, but here we are dealing with an incredible rider. I didn’t attack 100 kilometers from the finish in a world championship. What he achieved today is unimaginable.”

Pogacar had been the favourite in Zurich but few anticipated the long-range move that launched him to victory.

A hilly course suited the 26-year-old, who had skipped the Olympics partly to prioritise preparation for a world title tilt.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself for today,” said the three-time Tour de France winner. “I had pressure for myself and for the team. We came here for the victory.

( REUTERS )

“After a perfect season it was really a big goal to win a world championship and I just can’t believe it happened. Maybe I did a stupid attack but luckily Jan (Tratnik) was there with me and I never gave up until the final. It’s an incredible day.”