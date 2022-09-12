Tour de France runner-up Tadej Pogacar said his victory at the GP de Montreal on Sunday has left him “happy and confident” in the build-up to the UCI Road World Championships in Australia.
Slovenia’s Pogacar, who narrowly missed out on a third successive Tour de France title this year, held off Belgian Wout van Aert to claim the win in Montreal.
“It was perfect in the end, it was difficult because we know that Wout is one of the best sprinters in the world but this is a tough finish and I believed in myself and I gave it everything and I succeeded. It’s incredible,” the UAE Team Emirates rider said.
“After the Tour I was not in good shape, I was relaxing and building up to this final part and today was a super good day so I’m really happy and confident to go to the World Championships.
“With the national team, it is always a bit trickier but I’m confident I’m in good shape.”
Van Aert was far from downbeat as he explained just missing out on victory. “I think the legs are turning well,” Van Aert told media after the race finish. “Today the race was really hard. The long climb was something to survive. I made it over but I also killed myself there. Then in the sprint Tadej was stronger.”
The World Championships take place from 17-25 September around Wollongong, a coastal city 80km south of Sydney.
Reuters
