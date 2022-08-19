Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tom Pidcock wins European gold in mountain bike cross-country

Pidcock won by 11 seconds as he added to his Olympic crown

Sports Staff
Friday 19 August 2022 19:29
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won gold in the mountain bike cross-country at the European Championships in Munich, producing a dominant performance to win by 11 seconds.

"It was a pretty hard race," Pidcock said. "I kind of made it hard for myself because on this course with that speed, riding out front by myself makes it all that much harder.

"I crashed on the first corner - at least it was dry. If it was it would have been an even bigger crash but thankfully it wasn’t too bad and I managed to get back to the front.

"There’s still a couple of world championships to go (this year) so I’m not finished yet."

Earlier in the day, Keely Hodgkinson overcame another morning start to breeze into the women’s 800 metres final at the Olympic Stadium.

Recommended

Hodgkinson won her heat in two minutes 00.67 seconds, with the Commonwealth Games and World Championship silver medallist joined in Saturday’s final by fellow Britons Jemma Reekie and Alexandra Bell.

"Whoever wrote the schedule I want a word with them because 7am two days in a row is not for me," Hodgkinson told the BBC.

"I just wanted to make sure I got through by using as little energy as possible. It was all about controlling, saving energy, and getting through."

Morgan Lake qualified for the women’s high jump final with 1.87 metres, but Laura Zialor missed out after three faults at her first height.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s relay squads showed impressive form to make their respective finals in both the 4x100m and 4x400m.

Asha Philip, who missed the individual event after testing positive for Covid, was part of the women’s 4x100m quartet which qualified fastest in 42.82 seconds.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in