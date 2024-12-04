Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tom Pidcock has departed Ineos Grenadiers with immediate effect after the team reached agreement to end the rider’s contract early.

Pidcock had been tied down by Ineos through to the end of 2027 but is free to seek new employers after a year in which he reportedly clashed repeatedly with his team.

The 25-year-old secured a second Olympic gold medal at Paris 2024, defending the mountain bike crown he secured in Tokyo, but endured a leaner season on the road.

Rumours about a possible departure had swirled for weeks, with Swiss team Q36.5 said to interested in securing Pidcock’s services.

His exit nonetheless comes as another blow to an Ineos team that has struggled to compete on a regular basis with rivals Visma-Lease a Bike and UAE Team Emirates, with sweeping changes made to the organisation’s staff including the departure of former rider Steve Cummings.

Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert said: “We’re really proud of the work we’ve done with Tom to help him achieve some extraordinary and memorable moments. Together we’ve written a powerful chapter and shown how exciting and diverse professional cycling can be.

“Tom has some big multi-disciplinary goals and we believe this decision enables both of us to pursue our future ambitions with clarity, purpose and determination. We thank Tom for the last four years and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

While his career has included headline successes at Strade Bianche, the Amstel Gold Race and a stage win at the 2022 Tour de France, Pidcock has struggled for consistency and is yet to become a consistent challenger in the grand tours.

The Yorskhireman signed a contract extension shortly before that memorable Tour de France stage on Alpe d’Huez, but has failed to build fully on the promise many feel he possesses when it comes to grand tour racing. He abandoned this year’s Tour de France on Stage 14 after contracting Covid-19.

Pidcock reacted angrily after Ineos axed him from their squad for the Il Lombardia classic in October and, while he suggested recently at Rouleur Live that he felt positive changes had been made, it would appear that the relationship could not be rebuilt.