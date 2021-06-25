Tour de France 2021 start list: every team and every rider
Complete list of starters for the 108th edition of the race
The 2021 Tour de France begins on Saturday 26 June in Brest as 184 riders aim to tackle the mammoth three-week race.
Reigning champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates is returning to defend his title over the journey to Paris but he and his team will face a tough battle for the coveted yellow jersey in the biggest race of the season.
Pogacar’s rival and fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma is expected to challenge. He lost out to Pogacar in the final time trial on the penultimate day of last year’s Tour de France.
The overall winner in 2018, Geraint Thomas will be aiming to rediscover his best form. Thomas will be backed by a strong line-up for Ineos Grenadiers, with both the 2019 and 2020 Giro d’Italia winners in Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart teaming up with Richie Porte, who finished third at the 2020 Tour.
The main sprint name to watch is Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Soudal, who is looking to become just the fourth rider in history to win a stage in all three Grand Tours. Mark Cavendish, representing Deceuninick – Quick-Step, is hoping to add to his 30 stage wins and move closer to Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 wins after replacing the injured Sam Bennett.
Chris Froome, who won the Tour on four occasions with Team Sky, is representing Israel Start-Up Nation after leaving his former team in 2020.
The rosters for the 2021 Tour de France are now confirmed with the full list of riders below.
UAE Team Emirates
POGAČAR Tadej
MAJKA Rafał
HIRSCHI Marc
LAENGEN Vegard Stake
FORMOLO Davide
MCNULTY Brandon
BJERG Mikkel
COSTA Rui
Ineos Grenadiers
THOMAS Geraint
CARAPAZ Richard
PORTE Richie
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
ROWE Luke
VAN BAARLE Dylan
Team Jumbo – Visma
ROGLIČ Primož
VAN AERT Wout
KRUIJSWIJK Steven
KUSS Sepp
GESINK Robert
MARTIN Tony
TEUNISSEN Mike
VINGEGAARD Jonas
Bora–Hansgrohe
BUCHMANN Emanuel
KELDERMAN Wilco
KONRAD Patrick
OSS Daniel
PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
POLITT Nils
SAGAN Peter
SCHELLING Ide
AG2R Citroën Team
O’CONNOR Ben
VAN AVERMAET Greg
COSNEFROY Benoît
PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
NAESEN Oliver
PETERS Nans
SCHÄR Michael
GODON Dorian
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
CAVENDISH Mark
ASGREEN Kasper
CATTANEO Mattia
DECLERCQ Tim
MØRKØW Michael
BALLERINI Davide
DEVENYNS Dries
Groupama–FDJ
DÉMARE Arnaud
GAUDU David
MADOUAS Valentin
SCOTSON Miles
KUNG Stefan
GUARNIERI Jacapo
KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
ARMIRAIL Bruno
Bahrain Victorious
BILBAO Pello
POELS Wout
HAIG Jack
COLBRELLI Sonny
TEUNS Dylan
MOHORIČ Matej
WRIGHT Fred
HALLER Marco
EF Education-Nippo
URÁN Rigoberto
VALGREN Michael
HIGUITA Sergio
POWLESS Neilson
CORT Magnus
BISSEGGER Stefan
RUTSCH Jonas
GUERREIRO Ruben
Team Arkéa-Samsic
QUINTANA Nairo
BOUHANNI Nacer
BARGUIL Warren
SWIFT Connor
MCLAY Daniel
DELAPLACE Anthony
GESBERT Élie
RUSSO Clément
Movistar Team
LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
MAS Enric
VALVERDE Alejandro
SOLER Marc
GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
ERVITI Imanol
VERONA Carlos
ARCAS Jorge
Trek–Segafredo
PEDERSEN Mads
NIBALI Vincenzo
MOLLEMA Bauke
STUYVEN Jasper
SKUJINS Toms
BERNARD Julien
ELISSONDE Kenny
THEUNS Edward
Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux
MEINTJES Louis
VAN POPPEL Danny
VLIEGAN Loïc
BAKELANTS Jan
KOCH Jonas
VAN POPPEL Boy
ROTA Lorenzo
ZIMMERMANN Georg
Cofidis, Crédits Solutions
MARTIN Guillaume
PEREZ Anthony
LAPORTE Christophe
HERRADA Jesús
PERICHON Pierre-Luc
GESCHKE Simon
WALLAYS Jelle
FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
Astana-Premier Tech
FUGLSANG Jakob
FRAILE Omar
LUTSENKO Alexey
IZAGIRRE Ion
DE BOD Stefan
ARANBURU Alex
HOULE Hugo
GRUZDEV Dmitriy
Lotto-Soudal
EWAN Caleb
GILBERT Philippe
VAN DER SANDE Tosh
SWEENY Harry
DE GENDT Thomas
KLUGE Roger
DE BUYST Jasper
VAN MOER Brent
Team BikeExchange
YATES Simon
MATTHEWS Michael
JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
HAMILTON Lucas
DURBRIDGE Luke
CHAVES Esteban
JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
MEZGEC Luka
Israel Start-Up Nation
FROOME Chris
WOODS Michael
GREIPEL André
ZABEL Rick
MARTIN Dan
HOLLENSTEIN Reto
BOIVIN Guillaume
GOLDSTEIN Omer
Team TotalEnergies
BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
SIMON Julien
LATOUR Pierre
DOUBEY Fabien
TURGIS Anthony
DE LA PARTE Victor
CABOT Jérémy
Team Qhubeka-Assos
GOGL Michael
CAMPENAERTS Victor
BARBERO Carlos
HENAO Sergio
DLAMINI Nic
WALSCHEID Max
BENNETT Sean
CLARKE Simon
Team DSM
BENOOT Tiesj
BOL Cees
KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
PEDERSEN Casper
DONOVAN Mark
EEKHOFF Nils
NIEWENHUIS Joris
SÜTTERLIN Jasha
B&B Hotels - Vital Concept
COQUARD Bryan
ROLLAND Pierre
BARTHE Cyril
GAUTIER Cyril
PACHER Quentin
CHEVALIER Maxime
BONNAMOUR Franck
LEMOINE Cyril
Alpecin-Fenix
VAN DER POEL Mathieu
PHILIPSEN Jasper
MERLIER Tim
VAKOČ Petr
MEURISSE Xandro
RICKAERT Jonas
SBRAGLI Kristian
DILLIER Silvan
