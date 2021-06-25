Tour de France 2021 start list: every team and every rider

The 2021 Tour de France begins on Saturday 26 June in Brest as 184 riders aim to tackle the mammoth three-week race.

Reigning champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates is returning to defend his title over the journey to Paris but he and his team will face a tough battle for the coveted yellow jersey in the biggest race of the season.

Pogacar’s rival and fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma is expected to challenge. He lost out to Pogacar in the final time trial on the penultimate day of last year’s Tour de France.

The overall winner in 2018, Geraint Thomas will be aiming to rediscover his best form. Thomas will be backed by a strong line-up for Ineos Grenadiers, with both the 2019 and 2020 Giro d’Italia winners in Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart teaming up with Richie Porte, who finished third at the 2020 Tour.

The main sprint name to watch is Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Soudal, who is looking to become just the fourth rider in history to win a stage in all three Grand Tours. Mark Cavendish, representing Deceuninick – Quick-Step, is hoping to add to his 30 stage wins and move closer to Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 wins after replacing the injured Sam Bennett.

Chris Froome, who won the Tour on four occasions with Team Sky, is representing Israel Start-Up Nation after leaving his former team in 2020.

The rosters for the 2021 Tour de France are now confirmed with the full list of riders below.

UAE Team Emirates

POGAČAR Tadej

MAJKA Rafał

HIRSCHI Marc

LAENGEN Vegard Stake

FORMOLO Davide

MCNULTY Brandon

BJERG Mikkel

COSTA Rui

Ineos Grenadiers

THOMAS Geraint

CARAPAZ Richard

PORTE Richie

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

ROWE Luke

VAN BAARLE Dylan

Team Jumbo – Visma

ROGLIČ Primož

VAN AERT Wout

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

KUSS Sepp

GESINK Robert

MARTIN Tony

TEUNISSEN Mike

VINGEGAARD Jonas

Bora–Hansgrohe

BUCHMANN Emanuel

KELDERMAN Wilco

KONRAD Patrick

OSS Daniel

PÖSTLBERGER Lukas

POLITT Nils

SAGAN Peter

SCHELLING Ide

AG2R Citroën Team

O’CONNOR Ben

VAN AVERMAET Greg

COSNEFROY Benoît

PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien

NAESEN Oliver

PETERS Nans

SCHÄR Michael

GODON Dorian

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

CAVENDISH Mark

ASGREEN Kasper

CATTANEO Mattia

DECLERCQ Tim

MØRKØW Michael

BALLERINI Davide

DEVENYNS Dries

Groupama–FDJ

DÉMARE Arnaud

GAUDU David

MADOUAS Valentin

SCOTSON Miles

KUNG Stefan

GUARNIERI Jacapo

KONOVALOVAS Ignatas

ARMIRAIL Bruno

Bahrain Victorious

BILBAO Pello

POELS Wout

HAIG Jack

COLBRELLI Sonny

TEUNS Dylan

MOHORIČ Matej

WRIGHT Fred

HALLER Marco

EF Education-Nippo

URÁN Rigoberto

VALGREN Michael

HIGUITA Sergio

POWLESS Neilson

CORT Magnus

BISSEGGER Stefan

RUTSCH Jonas

GUERREIRO Ruben

Team Arkéa-Samsic

QUINTANA Nairo

BOUHANNI Nacer

BARGUIL Warren

SWIFT Connor

MCLAY Daniel

DELAPLACE Anthony

GESBERT Élie

RUSSO Clément

Movistar Team

LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel

MAS Enric

VALVERDE Alejandro

SOLER Marc

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván

ERVITI Imanol

VERONA Carlos

ARCAS Jorge

Trek–Segafredo

PEDERSEN Mads

NIBALI Vincenzo

MOLLEMA Bauke

STUYVEN Jasper

SKUJINS Toms

BERNARD Julien

ELISSONDE Kenny

THEUNS Edward

Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux

MEINTJES Louis

VAN POPPEL Danny

VLIEGAN Loïc

BAKELANTS Jan

KOCH Jonas

VAN POPPEL Boy

ROTA Lorenzo

ZIMMERMANN Georg

Cofidis, Crédits Solutions

MARTIN Guillaume

PEREZ Anthony

LAPORTE Christophe

HERRADA Jesús

PERICHON Pierre-Luc

GESCHKE Simon

WALLAYS Jelle

FERNÁNDEZ Rubén

Astana-Premier Tech

FUGLSANG Jakob

FRAILE Omar

LUTSENKO Alexey

IZAGIRRE Ion

DE BOD Stefan

ARANBURU Alex

HOULE Hugo

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

Lotto-Soudal

EWAN Caleb

GILBERT Philippe

VAN DER SANDE Tosh

SWEENY Harry

DE GENDT Thomas

KLUGE Roger

DE BUYST Jasper

VAN MOER Brent

Team BikeExchange

YATES Simon

MATTHEWS Michael

JANSEN Amund Grøndahl

HAMILTON Lucas

DURBRIDGE Luke

CHAVES Esteban

JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

MEZGEC Luka

Israel Start-Up Nation

FROOME Chris

WOODS Michael

GREIPEL André

ZABEL Rick

MARTIN Dan

HOLLENSTEIN Reto

BOIVIN Guillaume

GOLDSTEIN Omer

Team TotalEnergies

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

SIMON Julien

LATOUR Pierre

DOUBEY Fabien

TURGIS Anthony

DE LA PARTE Victor

CABOT Jérémy

Team Qhubeka-Assos

GOGL Michael

CAMPENAERTS Victor

BARBERO Carlos

HENAO Sergio

DLAMINI Nic

WALSCHEID Max

BENNETT Sean

CLARKE Simon

Team DSM

BENOOT Tiesj

BOL Cees

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

PEDERSEN Casper

DONOVAN Mark

EEKHOFF Nils

NIEWENHUIS Joris

SÜTTERLIN Jasha

B&B Hotels - Vital Concept

COQUARD Bryan

ROLLAND Pierre

BARTHE Cyril

GAUTIER Cyril

PACHER Quentin

CHEVALIER Maxime

BONNAMOUR Franck

LEMOINE Cyril

Alpecin-Fenix

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

PHILIPSEN Jasper

MERLIER Tim

VAKOČ Petr

MEURISSE Xandro

RICKAERT Jonas

SBRAGLI Kristian

DILLIER Silvan