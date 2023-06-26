Why is the Tour de France 2023 starting in Spain?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Tour de France, cycling’s premier race, is fast approaching with action set to get underway on Saturday 1st July.

The multi-stage race will see the best cyclists in the world race across different terrains and locations with 6 flat stages, 6 hilly stages, 8 mountain stages and one individual time trial scheduled to decide this year’s yellow jersey holder.

Defending champion, Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard will be looking to retain his yellow jersey with his main threat likely to be two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, despite the 24-year-old seeing his early year form and tour preparations hampered by a fractured wrist.

Despite the race’s French roots, however, the 2023 edition will not start inside the country with the first three stages set to take place in various points around northern Spain. Here’s everything you need to know:

Where does the 2023 Tour de France start?

The first stage of the Tour de France, known as the Grand Départ, will take place in Bilbao which is located in the Basque Country in northern Spain. The first stage starts and finishes in Bilbao before the riders head towards San Sebastián on stage two.

The third stage will be the final stage which begins in Spain, with the riders starting in Amorebieta-Etxano before crossing over into France for the conclusion of stage three in Bayonne.

Why is the Tour de France starting in Spain?

This is far from the first time that the Tour has started in a different country. In fact, it will be the second time that the Tour has started in the Basque country after the 1992 race began in San Sebastián.

It has been common for the race organisers to hold the first stage, known as the Grand Depart, outside of France as a way for cycling fans from other nations to watch the race. This tradition began in the 1950s and became a regular feature in the 1970s, with cities nowadays putting together bids to win the right to host future opening stages.

Where else has the Tour de France started?

The first Grand Depart that took place outside of France was in 1954 when the race started in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Since then the first stage has taken place in nine other different countries ranging from Germany and Belgium to Luxembourg and Ireland.

The 2022 Tour de France began in Copenhagen, Denmark while the 2024 edition will see the eleventh country added to the list when the race departs from Florence, Italy.

Has the Tour de France ever started in the UK?

The Tour de France has started in the United Kingdom on two occasions - 2007 and 2014. The 2007 edition started in London while the more recent race in 2014 began in Leeds.

The government has announced that they will bid to host the Grand Depart again, in 2026, with the UK hoping to have stages taking place in Scotland, England and Wales.