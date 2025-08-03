Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot powered to victory on the mountainous stage eight of the Tour de France Femmes on Saturday, dropping her rivals before the Col de la Madeleine summit to claim the yellow jersey on the eve of the finale.

The 33-year-old, who won the Paris-Roubaix Femmes in April, attacked seven kilometres from the summit to overtake Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) before riding clear.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider crossed the line one minute 45 seconds ahead of Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal), with Fisher-Black in third two minutes 15 seconds behind.

"It was super painful, the last kilometre, because I wanted to have a gap as big as possible for tomorrow. I also wanted to enjoy it but it's not over until you cross the finish line. I’m so happy we made it," Ferrand-Prevot said.

Ferrand-Prevot's Visma teammate Marion Bunel, who was with her in the early breakaway, dropped back to pace her on the Col de la Madeleine.

"I can't wait to see my teammates and to share this jersey with them because they have been a big, big part of this victory and this yellow jersey," Ferrand-Prevot added.

"For sure I will give everything for the jersey tomorrow. My teammates will be there to support me, so it makes me feel a bit more relaxed about it."

Ferrand-Prevot, Paris Olympics gold medallist in cross-country mountain biking, will take her commanding lead into Sunday's final stage, aiming to become the first Frenchwoman to win the Tour de France Femmes.

It was a third straight stage victory for France which capped an aggressive display from Ferrand-Prevot, who started the day 26 seconds off the general classification leader Kimberley Le Court Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal).

Her win put her in the overall lead, with Gigante, two minutes 37 seconds adrift, the only general classification favourite still able to challenge her on the final 124.1km mountain ride from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel.

Mauritian Le Court crashed on the descent from the Col du Frene with 63km remaining, briefly trailing the peloton by about a minute before resuming her chase.

She rejoined later, but her effort to set the pace for teammate Gigante, combined with the relentless climbing, cost her dearly in the general classification, dropping her to 11th place.

Reuters