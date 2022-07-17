Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 15 route updates today as Primoz Roglic abandons race
The Tour takes on the 202.5km route from Rodez to Carcassonne
Follow live updates from stage 15 of the Tour de France, in a day that should be set for the sprinters after a gruelling week in the Alps and two transitional days for the breakaway. Michael Matthews earned his first stage win at the Tour de France in five years yesterday beating Alberto Bettiol and Thibaut Pinot up the steep Cote de la Croix Neuve in a perfect ride from the breakaway. He launched his attack 50km from the finish and almost lost the stage when Bettiol overtook him with 2km to go. Matthews dug deep in sweltering conditions to reach the peak first and glided over the final 1.5km to claim the victory.
Yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard twice held of attacks from GC contender and Tour de France reigning champion Tadej Pogacar to keep his lead in tact but Geraint Thomas slipped further away from the lead despite holding onto third in the standings. A remarkable ride from South African Louis Meintjes propelled him into the GC top-10 as he finished over 10 minutes ahead of the other contenders.
Today, the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Jasper Philipsen will eyeing up a stage win here but one man stands in their way. Wout van Aert has already won two stages of this year’s race and will want to continue his dominance of the green jersey competition. Will anyone be able to beat him to Carcassonne?
Follow all the action from Stage 15 of the Tour de France:
Breaking: Primoz Roglic has abandoned the Tour de France
Primoz Roglic suffered more Tour de France heartbreak when he abandoned the race on Sunday to recover from injuries sustained in a crash during the first week.
“To allow my injuries to heal properly, we have decided that I won’t start today,” Roglic said before the start of the 15th stage, a 202.5-km ride to Carcassonne.
Roglic, who suffered a dislocated shoulder and a back injury when he crashed in the fifth stage, had sacrificed his own chances this week with repeated attacks that eventually allowed his team mate Jonas Vingegaard to take the overall lead from defending champion Tadej Pogacar.
“I’m proud of my contribution to the current standings and I trust that the team will realise our yellow (jersey) and green (jersey for the points classification) ambitions,” Roglic added.
One of the favourites in the Tour for the third year in a row, Roglic has now abandoned the last two editions after pulling out before the sixth stage last year following a crash in the third stage.
Two years ago, he took a commanding lead into the final time trial, only for him to crack and lose first place to Pogacar.
Roglic may now focus on recovering to take part in the Vuelta a Espana, which starts next month, and hope to become the first rider to win the race four times in a row.
Tour de France 2022 – stage 15
A reminder of yesterday’s action, as Australia’s Michael Matthews produced a brilliant late surge to win stage 15 and finally claim his fourth Tour de France victory.
He has a plethora of top five finishes in stages, perhaps the result of being a jack of all trades who so often gets in contention for sprints, breakaways, and hilly finishes without quite being the master of any, but he found his perfect route on the road to Mende:
Michael Matthews conquers sweltering conditions to clinch Tour de France stage win
Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall lead
General Classification after Stage 14
Here is how the top 10 are shaping up coming into stage 15. The Dane Vingegaard still leads the way and is on course for his first yellow jersey, with a lead of almost two and a half minutes over reigning champion Pogacar.
Only Thomas, Bardet, Yates, Quintana, Meintjes and Gaudu are within five minutes of Vingegaard, and you would expect the podium to be rounded out by one of those riders behind the leading two.
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 55hrs 31mins 1sec,
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +2m 22s,
3 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +2:43,
4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM +3:01,
5 Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +4:06,
6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic +4:15,
7 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert +4:24,
8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ at same time,
9 Tom Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +8:49,
10 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team +9:58
Tour de France: Stage 15 preview and route profiles
It has been a torturous week for the sprinters at the Tour de France as they haul themselves over the Alpine mountains in search of another opportunity at a stage win.
While the more punchy Micheal Matthews was able to take victory on stage 13 in St Etienne yesterday, the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan and Jasper Philipsen will have been focusing on this stage as a way of getting through those arduous days in and out of the saddle.
But now the sprinters teams have a day’s riding which will suit them once more. Race director Christian Prudhomme has said it could be a stage for the break, but you do not envisage the likes of Quick-Step and Bike-Exchange allowing this to end in anything other than a bunch sprint.
Tour de France sprinters set to battle it out for stage 15 victory
Stage 15 of the Tour looks set to be a bunch sprint after several days climbing the French mountains
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Stage 15 of the Tour de France. After a gruelling week in the Alps, today should offer the sprinters a well deserved opportunity for a stage victory as we travel just over 200km from Rodez to Carcassonne.
We kick off in around an hour in the south of France.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies