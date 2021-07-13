Tour de France LIVE: Stage 16 latest updates on route from Pas de la Case to Saint-Gaudens today
Follow all the latest updates on a hilly 169km route from Pas de la Case as Tadej Pogacar leads the overall standings
Stage 16 could be another day for the Tour de France general classification challengers to try - and likely fail - to dislodge race leader Tadej Pogacar from their wheel. Rigoberto Uran, Jonas Vingegaard, Richard Carapaz, Ben O’Connor and Wilco Kelderman are all still battling it out for a podium place, so that will be something to keep an eye on over the 169km route.
The stage contains four categorised climbs, the last two of which come inside the final 33km and average more than seven per cent. So it is a tough afternoon in the saddle for all involved, even if they promise to be well rested heading into the final six days of the Tour.
The most logical conclusion to draw from today’s stage profile is that a breakaway will likely make it to the finish. With a huge GC day expected to take place on Tuesday, Pogacar and the rest of those contesting the podium will almost certainly wait for stage 17. Follow all the latest updates below.
117km to go: Kwiatkowski on the attack now for Ineos Grenadiers as they look to salvage their Tour. He is up the road with Dries Devenyns. A bunch more riders looking to join them.
Asgreen’s lead is down to just 44 seconds. He will be joined shortly by those forming the break.
Cavendish also off the back already. The gruppetto is beginning to form.
120km to go: We are now on the second category climb of the Col de Port. This could well be where we see the breakaway established for the day as the strongest riders come to the fore.
It’s an 11km climb with an average of five per cent and there is already a host of teams on the attack.
122km to go: Oooo this is interesting. Geraint Thomas is right at the front of the peloton and appears to be trying to get into the break. That would be a notable move.
Asgreen still has 90 seconds on the peloton but the punch are pushing on now. Van Aert is trying to get clear as he seems to do pretty much every day.
There are a lot of quality riders looking to spring an attack and with Stuyven and Pedersen now reeled back in, the next successful move could be the one which bridges up to Asgreen.
125km to go: More than half an hour into today’s stage and Kasper Asgreen has averaged a ridiculous 60km/h. Yes, he has had a fair bit of downhill, but that’s still ridiculous.
Meanwhile, the bunch hasn’t really settled down yet even though Asgreen looks to be establishing a healthy lead.
With just five stages remaining after today, this is one of the final chances for a host of teams to grab a win. If Asgreen gets away on his own, you have to question what many teams are playing at.
128km to go: The face of a man determined to win today. Kasper Asgreen still has more than a minute back to Stuyven and Pedersen, with the gap to the peloton threatening to reach two minutes.
132km to go: Just beginning to climb over a little uncategorised climb now.
Casper Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven have launched a counter attack but they are just 30 seconds in front of the peloton and a good 1:15 behind Asgreen. The Dane is building a healthy lead.
Asgreen on the charge.
141km to go: Here come the counter attacks then as DSM look to try and launch a couple of riders up the road. Nope, that hasn’t worked. Asgreen’s solo move has gone out to 1:15. Could it be a one-man break for the whole of today?
146km to go: Asgreen with more than a minute over the rest of the peloton now. EF Education seem to be wanting to pull him back and form their own break but they will need to work hard if they want to bring back the Dane.
