Another day, another 220 km of gruelling Tour de France race to go - and today Mark Cavendish is just one away from equalling Eddy Merckx’s all-time Tour record of 34 Stage wins.

He’ll be aiming to go level with Merckx as Stage 13 heads to Carcassone, after a more relaxed day saw Nils Politt claim victory on Thursday. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan dropped out of the race on Thursday due to knee problems which means that is another rival Cavendish does not need to worry about after Caleb Ewan abandoned earlier in the Tour.

Tadej Pogacar retains yellow and continues to lead overall by five minutes and 18 seconds from Rigoberto Uran, with Jonas Vingegaard third a further 14 seconds back.

The Tour has never had a bunched finish through the citadel at Carcassone, so it remains to be seen how the race progresses and whether Cavendish is in position to benefit from a sprint finish and equal the record he craves. Follow all the updates from Stage 13 of the Tour de France here: