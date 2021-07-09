Tour de France LIVE: Stage 13 latest news and updates from Nimes to Carcassone
Pogacar retains the yellow jersey with a lead of over five minutes heading into Stage 13
Another day, another 220 km of gruelling Tour de France race to go - and today Mark Cavendish is just one away from equalling Eddy Merckx’s all-time Tour record of 34 Stage wins.
He’ll be aiming to go level with Merckx as Stage 13 heads to Carcassone, after a more relaxed day saw Nils Politt claim victory on Thursday. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan dropped out of the race on Thursday due to knee problems which means that is another rival Cavendish does not need to worry about after Caleb Ewan abandoned earlier in the Tour.
Tadej Pogacar retains yellow and continues to lead overall by five minutes and 18 seconds from Rigoberto Uran, with Jonas Vingegaard third a further 14 seconds back.
The Tour has never had a bunched finish through the citadel at Carcassone, so it remains to be seen how the race progresses and whether Cavendish is in position to benefit from a sprint finish and equal the record he craves. Follow all the updates from Stage 13 of the Tour de France here:
Tour de France stage 13: Three away again
190km to go: Three more are away here and this looks very likely to be the breakaway as they have quickly gained an advantage of one minute.
The trio of riders are Pierre Latour, Omer Goldstein and Sean Bennett.
Tour de France stage 13: So-called ‘easy’ day
I’d love to see anyone call today’s stage ‘easy’ or a ‘transitional’ day. The pace in this opening 25 kilometres has been ridiculous as dozens of riders try to make the breakaway.
So far we have averaged 53.km/h. That is FAST.
Tour de France stage 13: Break brought back
195km to go: Nope, that was not the move of the day. The trio led by Pedersen are brought back to the peloton and we re-group once more.
Quick Step seem keen to control the selection of those going up the road this afternoon. There is only one reason for that...
Tour de France stage 13: Group of three away
200km to go: A group of three have made it clear here. Former world champion Mads Pedersen is joined by Lorenzo Rota and Max Walscheid.
Tour de France stage 13: Naesen determined to get into the break
Here is the Grand Depart for today’s stage. Oliver Naesen looks one of the most aggressive riders early on.
Tour de France stage 13: Pogacar in yellow again
Tadej Pogacar spends his sixth day in yellow today as he looks to have a worry-free afternoon in the lead of the race. You can’t deny, the maillot jaune doesn’t half suit him.
Tour de France stage 13: Morton sleeps under the stars
Australian cyclist Lachlan Morton sets up his bivouac at the end of the 13th day of his solo alternative Tour de France cycling race at the Les Vignes camping site in the village of Castillon-en-Couserans on July 8, 2021.
Lachlan Morton is riding every kilometer of the Tour de France, plus the distances between race starts and finishes, solo. He stops at cafes for his food, and sleep under the stars at night.
Tour de France stage 13: Attacks aplenty
211km to go: As you would expect, there are several attacks from the off. It’s so chaotic that there are very few riders clearly getting a gap. The peloton shut down the first few moves.
Tour de France stage 13: We’re underway!
220km to go: Here we go then! We are underway with stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France.
Tour de France stage 13: Story of yesterday
Here is what happened yesterday as Bora-Hansgrohe quickly recovered from Peter Sagan’s abandonment by sealing victory through a brilliant ride from Nils Politt.
