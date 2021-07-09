Liveupdated1625827991

Tour de France LIVE: Stage 13 latest news and updates from Nimes to Carcassone

Pogacar retains the yellow jersey with a lead of over five minutes heading into Stage 13

Dylan Terry
Friday 09 July 2021 11:53
Fan's cardboard banner causes huge Tour de France crash

Another day, another 220 km of gruelling Tour de France race to go - and today Mark Cavendish is just one away from equalling Eddy Merckx’s all-time Tour record of 34 Stage wins.

He’ll be aiming to go level with Merckx as Stage 13 heads to Carcassone, after a more relaxed day saw Nils Politt claim victory on Thursday. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan dropped out of the race on Thursday due to knee problems which means that is another rival Cavendish does not need to worry about after Caleb Ewan abandoned earlier in the Tour.

Tadej Pogacar retains yellow and continues to lead overall by five minutes and 18 seconds from Rigoberto Uran, with Jonas Vingegaard third a further 14 seconds back.

The Tour has never had a bunched finish through the citadel at Carcassone, so it remains to be seen how the race progresses and whether Cavendish is in position to benefit from a sprint finish and equal the record he craves. Follow all the updates from Stage 13 of the Tour de France here:

1625827988

Tour de France stage 13: Three away again

190km to go: Three more are away here and this looks very likely to be the breakaway as they have quickly gained an advantage of one minute.

The trio of riders are Pierre Latour, Omer Goldstein and Sean Bennett.

Dylan Terry9 July 2021 11:53
1625827877

Tour de France stage 13: So-called ‘easy’ day

I’d love to see anyone call today’s stage ‘easy’ or a ‘transitional’ day. The pace in this opening 25 kilometres has been ridiculous as dozens of riders try to make the breakaway.

So far we have averaged 53.km/h. That is FAST.

Dylan Terry9 July 2021 11:51
1625827517

Tour de France stage 13: Break brought back

195km to go: Nope, that was not the move of the day. The trio led by Pedersen are brought back to the peloton and we re-group once more.

Quick Step seem keen to control the selection of those going up the road this afternoon. There is only one reason for that...

Dylan Terry9 July 2021 11:45
1625827397

Tour de France stage 13: Group of three away

200km to go: A group of three have made it clear here. Former world champion Mads Pedersen is joined by Lorenzo Rota and Max Walscheid.

Dylan Terry9 July 2021 11:43
1625827157

Tour de France stage 13: Naesen determined to get into the break

Here is the Grand Depart for today’s stage. Oliver Naesen looks one of the most aggressive riders early on.

Dylan Terry9 July 2021 11:39
1625826977

Tour de France stage 13: Pogacar in yellow again

Tadej Pogacar spends his sixth day in yellow today as he looks to have a worry-free afternoon in the lead of the race. You can’t deny, the maillot jaune doesn’t half suit him.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Dylan Terry9 July 2021 11:36
1625826617

Tour de France stage 13: Morton sleeps under the stars

Australian cyclist Lachlan Morton sets up his bivouac at the end of the 13th day of his solo alternative Tour de France cycling race at the Les Vignes camping site in the village of Castillon-en-Couserans on July 8, 2021.

Lachlan Morton is riding every kilometer of the Tour de France, plus the distances between race starts and finishes, solo. He stops at cafes for his food, and sleep under the stars at night.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Dylan Terry9 July 2021 11:30
1625826437

Tour de France stage 13: Attacks aplenty

211km to go: As you would expect, there are several attacks from the off. It’s so chaotic that there are very few riders clearly getting a gap. The peloton shut down the first few moves.

Dylan Terry9 July 2021 11:27
1625826137

Tour de France stage 13: We’re underway!

220km to go: Here we go then! We are underway with stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France.

Dylan Terry9 July 2021 11:22
1625825717

Tour de France stage 13: Story of yesterday

Here is what happened yesterday as Bora-Hansgrohe quickly recovered from Peter Sagan’s abandonment by sealing victory through a brilliant ride from Nils Politt.

Dylan Terry9 July 2021 11:15

