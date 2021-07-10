Tour de France LIVE: Stage 14 latest updates from Carcassonne to Quillan
Follow live updates in what promises to be an ideal day for the breakaway
After Mark Cavendish secured his fourth stage win of this year’s Tour de France to equal Eddy Merckx’s record, stage 14 brings with it a testing re-introduction to the hills as the race continues towards the Pyrenees. Today’s 183.7 kilometre route from Carcassonne to Quillan features five categorised climbs, three of which average more than seven per cent gradient, which means there will be less focus on the sprinters and more attention on the breakaway.
The breakaway was allowed to ride away unchallenged two days ago as Nils Politt took victory for Bora-Hansgrohe. We could well see a similar story this afternoon if the general classification teams find a suitable group of riders to let off the leash.
Tadej Pogacar holds a comfortable five-minute lead in the GC standings but the likes of Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma could try to make it a tough stage for the yellow jersey wearer, as they attempt to find even the smallest of cracks in this 22-year-old superstar.
Follow for the latest updates of stage 14 of the Tour de France
Tour de France 2021: Stage 14
After the intermediate sprint there are two category-2 climbs which are set to split the peloton. First up is the Col de Montségur (4.3km, 8.7 per cent) and then the Col de la Croix des Morts (6.8km, 5.7 per cent).
Sbaragli, Chevalier, Turgis, Skujins and Rickaert are still out in front but their lead over the breakaway has been cut to around 15 seconds ahead of the sprint.
Tour de France 2021: Stage 14
Alaphilippe tries again to break clear of the peloton but is unable to put any distance between him and the pack before being caught up by some other riders at the head of the group. It’s as you were following the long, straight stretch to La Bastide-sur-l’Hers and the riders now turn south towards the intermediate sprint, which is coming up in around seven km.
Tour de France 2021: Stage 14
The riders have a 20km flat section now ahead of today’s intermediate sprint at Lavelanet. The breakaway are holding their lead over the peloton to around 25 seconds, but there continues to be plenty of activity at the head of the group.
Tour de France 2021: Stage 14
Sbaragli takes a couple of KOM points after reaching the top of Col du Bac ahead of the rest of the breakaway riders. Skujins comes in second to take the other point but the peloton have cut their lead to around 15 seconds following the descent.
Tour de France 2021: Stage 14
Several riders are struggling at the back of the peloton, including Nacer Bouhanni, Tim Declercq and Cees Bol, who all crashed yesterday, as well as Chris Froome.
It would be a tough day to be dropped, in what are hot conditions in the south of France.
Tour de France 2021: Stage 14
Sbaragli is quickly caught by the four chasers as the peloton increase their speed. Julian Alaphilippe is one of those at the front of the pack to push the pace. The gradient will increase now ahead of the 3km climb to the cat-3 Col du Bac.
Tour de France 2021: Stage 14
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of stage 14 of the Tour de France. Kristian Sbaragli has broken clear of four riders on the gradual ride up to Col du Bac, the first categorised climb of the day. He’s opened up a 35-second gap over Maxime Chevalier, Anthony Turgis, Toms Skujins and Jonas Rickaert, who in turn are 1:15 ahead of the peloton after around 30km of today’s stage.
Jack Thompson: Meet the man trying to ride the Tour de France in 12 days
hile the surviving riders of a brutal opening week at the Tour de France enjoy their first rest day in the Alps, flushing out the lactic acid from their legs and repairing battered bodies, one man is back where it all started nine days ago in Brest, getting on his bike and beginning a race to catch them.
Jack Thompson is the Australian ultra-cyclist setting sanity aside in his attempt to complete sport’s most famous endurance event, a gruelling three-week trek from Brittany to Paris via the enormous peaks of the Alps and the Pyrenees, in around half the time as the professional peloton. “My goal is to beat them to Paris having started 10 days behind,” he says. “So I want to win the Tour de France – albeit with a twist.”
With a small support team to help fuel him and film his journey, Thompson’s detailed plan is to ride around 350km per day while covering every inch of road in this year’s race in 12 days. There will be no elite sporting operation around him, nor a peloton to shield him from the wind or a crowd to sweep him along and lift him through the mountains when his legs begin to burn. It will be a rider alone on his bike on one very long road.
Meet the man trying to ride the Tour de France in 12 days
Jack Thompson will ride two stages per day from sunrise to sundown as he attempts to beat the peloton to Paris and tells Lawrence Ostlere why cycling is his ‘medicine’
Tour de France 2021: How cutting caffeine and banning Instagram help recovery on the road
he first week of this year’s Tour de France was one of the most brutal in living memory. Mass crashes peppered almost every stage and for most riders – other than the man in yellow, Tadej Pogacar, perhaps – it quickly became less about racing and more a matter of survival.
Monday’s rest day was the first chance to stop and take stock of the damage. Riders took the opportunity for leisurely rides through the Alps to shake off any lingering lactic acid in their legs. They lay on massage tables to soothe battered bodies. And they revelled in doing nothing at all: hot baths, long naps or simply having a sit down – anything to give the brain a break from the peloton’s storm.
Cutting caffeine and no Instagram: How riders recover at the Tour de France
American rider Neilson Powless takes time out on the first rest day of a brutal race so far to tell Lawrence Ostlere about his regime of sleep, eat, ride and repeat
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies