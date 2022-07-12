Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 10 updates on 148km route to Megeve today
Follow all the latest updates from stage 10 as Tadej Pogacar looks to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey
Stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France sees the peloton roll over the Alps to the summit finish in Megeve on a 148km route which could open up opportunities for the breakaway, as well as a potential showdown between the general classification contenders.
Following the second rest day, on paper this is a perfect stage for the man in the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian already leads the race by more than half a minute and this kind of profile, where the road kicks up to the finish on a draining category-two ascent, should suit his skillset more than the purer climbers in the pack like the rider second in the overall standings, Jonas Vingegaard.
There are four categorised climbs starting with the Cote de Chevenoz (2.2km, 2.9%) which arrives early in the day and could provide a platform for the break to accelerate clear. Two more climbs follow – the Col de Jambaz (6.7km, 3.8%) and Cote to Chatillon-sur-Cluses (4.5km, 3.9%) – before the ride up to Megeve (19.2km, 4.1%) which may not be too steep but is long enough to hurt strong legs.
Follow all the action from stage 10 of the Tour de France below.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 10
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, who sits 37th overall after nine stages of this year’s race, insists he is feeling better as the race is progressing and is looking for opportunities.
He said: "For me personally, I'm feeling better and better. Hoping to have a look around and stay awake for opportunities, really see what opportunities present themselves in the race, and if the legs are good, I'm certainly going to go for it.
"This first period of the race has been tough. I've struggled a little bit with my health this last week, but I'm definitely feeling better getting to this first rest day. I feel especially after that cobbled stage it was just all in my chest coughing up dust for the next couple days.
"I'm certainly hoping the legs will be good going into these mountain stages coming up.”
Tour de France 2022: Stage 10
Here is the route for the riders today then and as you can see it is not one the sprinters’ legs will be welcoming.
The 148 kilometre stage kicks off with a descent for the first 16km and the up and down nature of the stage continues throughout.
They begin climbing with the category four Cote de Chevenoz, before the third category Col de Jambaz and the fourth category Cote de Chatillon-sur-Cluses.
There is then an intermediate sprint 25km out from the finish (which Van Aert will be hoping he can make and win) before the 19km climb to the finish.
Strenuous day.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 10
During the rest day, 2018 Tour winner and current third place Geraint Thomas rated Tadej Pogacar above the past champions of the race which he has competed alongside - including the likes of Chris Froome and Alberto Contador.
When asked how he compares with those legends of the sport, Thomas said: “I think he’s just a level above.
“I think Nibali and Contador were great climbers, and Froome could climb and time trial really well. But Pogačar has got everything.
“He’s got the sprint, he can ride the cobbles, he can do everything, really. Phenomenal. I just can’t see how he won’t continue to be the biggest favourite for the next five or six years.”
Tour de France 2022: Stage 10
The top 10 in the general classification as we head into stage 10:
1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 33hrs 43mins 44secs
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +39secs
3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 17secs
4. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 25secs
5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 38secs
6. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) +1min 39secs
7. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 46secs
8. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +1min 50secs
9. Neilson Powless (US/EF Education-EasyPost +1min 55secs
10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea Samsic) +2mins 13secs
Tour de France 2022: Stage 10
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France.
Coming off the back of a rest day, we have a big mountain stage to keep you up to date with this afternoon. The riders tackle four climbs throughout the course of the 148 kilometres.
And it finishes with a mammoth 19km climb up to the finish - albeit it at 4 per cent.
Can anyone crack Tadej Pogacar?
Tour de France 2022 – stage 10
Follow all the latest updates from stage 10 of the Tour de France.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies