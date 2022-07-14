Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 12 updates as Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar renew battle on Alpe d’Huez
After a dramatic and gruelling battle in the mountains, Bastille Day will see the Tour de France head to its most iconic climb - Alpe d’Huez
There are certain to be more fireworks as Tour de France continues on Bastille Day and the race reaches the iconic climb of Alpe d’Huez following a thrilling battle in the mountains on Wednesday.
On an extraordinary day of tactics and tension, Jonas Vingegaard stormed into the race lead and claimed the yellow jersey as defending champion Tadej Pogacar cracked on the final climb to Col du Granon.
It came after Vingegaard and Team Jumbo-Visma isolated Pogacar and broke him down following a series of attacks, with last year’s runner-up Vingegaard seizing a huge lead of over two minutes in the general classification standings.
The riders are faced with another huge test on Stage 12, however, and another gruelling day of climbs. Before reaching Alpe d’Huez, they will have to tackle the Col du Galibier for a second time in two days, and then also climb the stupendously long Col de la Croix de Fer.
The home crowds will be cheering for a French winner on Bastille Day, but this race does not require any more intrigue as Pogacar looks to respond to VIngegaard’s stunning attack. Follow all the action from Stage 12 of the Tour de France:
Tour de France 2022: Can Pogacar respond on Stage 12?
Since he turned pro in 2019, Tadej Pogacar has won every stage race in which he took the leader’s jersey.
He has won 11 stage races up to date: Volta ao Algarve and Tour of California in 2019, Tour of Comunitat Valenciana and Tour de France in 2020, UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Tour of Slovenia and Tour de France in 2021, UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour of Slovenia in 2022.
He lost the lead only once, to Jack Haig at Tour of Comunitat Valenciana, as the two riders were in the same time but he took it back 24 hours later.
Jonas Vingegaard took the yellow jersey from the Slovenian yesterday, will Pogacar recover it today?
Tour de France 2022: Stage 12 jersey wearers
The distinctive jersey wearers for Stage 12 are Jonas Vingegaard (yellow), Wout van Aert (green), Simon Geschke (polka dot) and Tadej Pogacar (white).
Keep an eye out for them as the race develops. Wout van Aert could be involved in the early action as he may try to challenge to win the intermediate sprint before the GC contenders and Simon Geschke go after the mountain climbs.
Tour de France 2022: Tadej Pogacar wants ‘revenge’ after losing yellow jersey to Jonas Vingegaard
Tadej Pocagar has promised revenge after ceding the Tour de France yellow jersey to Jonas Vingegaard on Wednesday as the two-time defending champion endured a brutal day on the slopes of Col du Granon in the Alps on the 11th stage.
Slovenian Pogacar, whose UAE Emirates team has been weakened after two riders pulled out of the race with Covid-19, looked unbreakable in the first block of racing but cracked after being attacked relentlessly by the Jumbo-Visma team of 25-year-old Dane Vingegaard, last year’s runner-up.
Vingegaard attacked 4.9km from the finish to drop Pogacar, who crossed the line two minutes and 51 seconds behind the new yellow jersey holder.
Pogacar dropped to third overall in the standings, six seconds behind second-placed Frenchman Romain Bardet of the DSM team, who trails Vingegaard by two minutes and 16 seconds.
Tadej Pogacar wants 'revenge' after losing yellow jersey to Jonas Vingegaard
Pogacar dropped to third overall in the standings after being dropped by Vingegaard in the mountains of stage 11
Tour de France 2022: Immortality awaits atop the ultimate Tour de France climb
A few months after winning on a raucous Alpe d’Huez wearing the yellow jersey, Geraint Thomas snuck back to the place of his greatest triumph to check if it had really happened. Signposts on each of the Alpe’s famous 21 hairpins bear the names of riders to have conquered the Tour de France climb, and immortalised among the greats like Fausto Coppi and Bernard Hinault, Thomas found his own name written on the 13th bend.
Presumably whoever was in charge of the Alpe’s signage was not a cycling fan, because the Welshman climbed halfway up only to discover his name had been written the wrong way around – “Thomas Geraint”. Today, if you look closely, you can still see where the correction covers the initial mistake.
Thomas was not impressed when reminded of that fact by The Independent this week but you can be sure he will afford himself a moment to look up on Thursday’s stage 12 to check he’s really there. Winning a stage atop Alpe d’Huez was the defining moment of his 2018 Tour de France victory, and it remains one of cycling’s greatest feats (Thomas is unique in doing so while wearing the maillot jaune).
Immortality awaits atop Alpe d'Huez, the ultimate Tour de France climb
The 2022 Tour will be the 30th to take on cycling’s most iconic climb of 21 famous switchback turns, where a new chapter in its history will be written
Tour de France: Stage 12
Take a look at what’s on offer during today’s Tour de France route:
Tour de France 2022: Stage 12
The French riders are excited to tackle the Queen stage of the Tour today with Pierre Rolland and Tony Gallopin giving their thoughts before the start of satge 12.
Rolland said: “Everything is coming together to potentially produce fireworks today and I hope that I’ll have the legs to have my say,” before Gallopin added: “I’m the only Frenchman in the team [Trek–Segafredo] so I’m getting a bit of stick. Today is the queen stage of the Tour, the 14th July, so there’ll be a spectacle”
Great Britain’s Chris Froome also acknowledged what an important day this is for the home riders but remains focused on trying to compete on the climb up Alpe d’Huez.
“It’s an important day for the French.” he said, “Generally the French riders are super motivated for the 14th July. My relationship with Alpe d’Huez has not been great in the last few years. I’m going to try to change that.”
Tour de France 2022: Stage 12
It’s as if the race organisers saved the best action for Bastille Day.
Today’s stage presents the most climbing challenges in a day for the Tour so far this year with three HC climbs, 60 King of the Mountain points and almost 4,500m of elevation on offer.
Who will come out on top during this route through the high mountains?
Tour de France: Stage 12
Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard takes the yellow jersey off UAE’s Tadej Pogacar after three gruelling climbs on Stage 11 of the Tour de France.
Can the Dane hold onto the lead as the riders tackle the Alpe d’Huez this afternoon?
Tour de France 2022: Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar feels Tour de France pressure
The 109th Tour de France came alive on an epic day in the Alps as Tadej Pogacar cracked and Jonas Vingegaard rode his way into the yellow jersey.
Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma squad worked to isolate and weaken Pogacar on a punishing 11th stage from Albertville that took in the climbs of the Telegraphe and Galibier before a summit finish on the Col du Granon, and they got their rewards as Pogacar lost almost three minutes.
The Slovenian had looked supreme up to this point in the race, threatening to make a third straight title a procession, and could be seen smiling and gesturing for the cameras as they approached the foot of the Granon, having seemingly dealt with the worst rivals could throw at him on the Galibier.
But less than 10 kilometres later it had all changed – with Pogacar left fighting his way up the double-digit gradients in agony as others rode away.
Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar feels Tour de France pressure
There was a twist in the Alps as Slovenia’s Pogacar seeks another Tour de France title
Tour de France 2022: Stage 12 preview
Alpe d’Huez is the most famous climb in more than 100 years of history at the Tour de France. The sweeping switchback turns have provided some of the greatest moments in the race, made even greater by the incredible mountain scenery.
In the 2022 edition of the race, it is stage 12 where the riders tackle the famous 13.8 kilometre ascent. But that’s after not only tackling the Col du Galibier for a second time in two days, but also climbing the stupendously long Col de la Croix de Fer.
To add even more drama to what is set to be an utterly brutal day of racing, it comes after Jonas Vingegaard claimed the yellow jersey and Tadej Pogacar cracked on the Col du Granon in stage 11.
Tour de France queen stage as riders prepare for iconic Alpe d'Huez
The riders finish atop the Tour de France’s most iconic climb - Alpe d’Huez
