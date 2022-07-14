✕ Close Tour de France: Protesters block road on race route

There are certain to be more fireworks as Tour de France continues on Bastille Day and the race reaches the iconic climb of Alpe d’Huez following a thrilling battle in the mountains on Wednesday.

On an extraordinary day of tactics and tension, Jonas Vingegaard stormed into the race lead and claimed the yellow jersey as defending champion Tadej Pogacar cracked on the final climb to Col du Granon.

It came after Vingegaard and Team Jumbo-Visma isolated Pogacar and broke him down following a series of attacks, with last year’s runner-up Vingegaard seizing a huge lead of over two minutes in the general classification standings.

The riders are faced with another huge test on Stage 12, however, and another gruelling day of climbs. Before reaching Alpe d’Huez, they will have to tackle the Col du Galibier for a second time in two days, and then also climb the stupendously long Col de la Croix de Fer.

The home crowds will be cheering for a French winner on Bastille Day, but this race does not require any more intrigue as Pogacar looks to respond to VIngegaard’s stunning attack. Follow all the action from Stage 12 of the Tour de France: