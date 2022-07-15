Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 13 route updates as Jonas Vingegaard leads Tadej Pogacar in standings
The Tour travels from Le Bourg D’Oisans to Saint Etienne in 192.6km trek
Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France sees the peloton transition from the Alps to the Massif hills, the day after Britain’s Tom Pidcock stormed to a stunning victory on Alpe d’Huez during Stage 12.
The 22-year-old claimed his first stage win of the Tour and became the youngest rider, and only second Briton, to win the iconic mountain climb in the race’s history. The Olympic mountain bike champion made the first attack on the famous Alpe, some 10km from the summit, and gradually rode away to follow in the footsteps of his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Geraint Thomas who won this stage in 2018.
Elsewhere, Tadej Pogacar tried to attack Jonas Vingegaard as they followed the breakaway up the road, but two attempts failed to bring the Slovenian any closer to the Dane in the GC standings and he’ll have to reassess his strategy going into today’s 192.6km route.
Stage 13 gives the riders a bit of relief after three days of climbing in the Alps with a relatively flat run from Le Bourg D’Oisans to Saint Etienne. It is one of those stages which could be won by a sprinter, puncheur, climber or the breakaway so expect a huge scramble at the start as riders jostle for the best position. It is unlikely to be a stage where a general classification fight breaks out but with Pogacar chasing the yellow jersey he might consider these rolling hills more to his suiting than his Danish rival’s and wish to put that theory to the test.
Follow all the action from Stage 13 of the Tour de France 2022:
Tour de France 2022: Stage 13 preview
Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France sees the riders who have made it this far earn a whiff of relief after some brutal days in the Alps, and following three days in the mountains, the riders move one eye towards the final week of this year’s Tour de France.
The two ascents of the Col du Galibier and the mountain top finish of Alpe d’Huez will have left the entire peloton on its knees heading into stage 13, so this appears to be the perfect day for a big break to go away in much the same way as the 25-man group went up the road on Tuesday.
There are a host of teams still left in the race who are chasing a stage victory, so there will be an almighty scramble at the start of the day to get into the break. It is one of those stages across the three weeks which could be one by a sprinter, puncheur, climber or the breakaway, and that’s what makes it so intriguing.
Breakaway, sprint or Pogacar surge? Tour de France stage 13 preview
The riders leave the Alps but will still feel this lumpy stage in their tired legs
Tour de France 2022: Stage 13
Stage 13 is scheduled to start at around 12.05pm BST with the expected finish at around 4.40pm BST. There are three categorised climbs with the Col de Parmenie expected to be the most difficult to tackle.
Tour de France 2022: How to watch Stage 13 today
Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).
Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.
Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.
It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 13
General Classification standings after Stage 12:
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 46hrs 28’46”
2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +2’22”
3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +2’26”
4. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +2’35”
5. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +3’44”
6. Nario Quintana (Team Arkea-Samsic) +3’58”
7. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +4’07”
8. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) +7’39”
9. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +9’32”
10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +10’06”
Tour de France 2022: Stage 13
Follow all the latest updates from Stage 13 of the Tour de France, as the riders leave behind the Alps and settle into a long run across rolling hills as they journey from Le Bourg D’Oisans to Saint Etienne.
Tom Pidcock will be flying high after his historic victory on the Alpe d’Huez yesterday but Tadej Pogacar will have his eyes on recovering the yellow jersey that he lost to Jonas Vingegaard after stage 11. The longer, flatter route should suit the Slovenian after he was unable to successfully attack Vingegaard on yesterday’s final climb.
But, there are still a few teams searching for a stage win at this year’s tour and with the riders shattered from three days of climbing they may decide that today’s route offers the best chance of victory. Expect a lot of action early on as those hoping for victory attempt to get into a breakaway but it may come down to the GC riders once again as they decide whether to exert energy chasing a stage win.
