Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 14 updates as Jonas Vingegaard leads Tadej Pogacar in standings
The 192.5km route takes the riders through the hills between Saint-Etienne and Mende
Mads Pedersen claimed victory on Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France with a masterclass in how to win from the breakaway. The Trek-Segafredo rider was determined to get out ahead of the peloton and achieved his goal just after the first climb up Cote de Brie. From there he was helped along by teammate Quinn Simmons and a lack of threat from the peloton allowed him to attack with 10km to go. Hugo Houle and Fred Wright stuck with the Dane but he was too powerful in the end and easily won the sprint to the line.
After three difficult days in the Alps the GC contenders settled into a transitional day and cruised along in the peloton without too much trouble. Caleb Ewan crashed and injured his knee whilst Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard held onto the yellow jersey ahead of UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar.
Stage 14 offers up a few opportunities for the riders willing to risk it. There are four category three climbs which should not cause any major changes to the general classification but the final ascent to the finish has the potential to create splits and those who are feeling strong could to recover some time inside the final three kilometre climb. With Pogacar hunting down the yellow jersey this may just be the stage where he mounts his next attack.
Follow all the action from Stage 14 of the Tour de France:
Tour de France 2022: Stage 14
The route from Saint-Etienne to Mende is known for its breakaways. There’ll be a lot of action early on today as the riders attempt to get clear of the peloton but it seems unlikely that anyone will manage it before the peak of the first climb.
3km to go until the proper start of the race.
Former world champion Mads Pedersen took his first Grand Tour stage win on stage 13 of the Tour de France as Fred Wright suffered more breakaway heartache.
Pedersen comfortably outsprinted Wright and Hugo Houle at the end of the 192km stage from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint Etienne as the breakaway prospered after three punishing days in the Alps.
Wright came within three kilometres of glory on stage eight into Lausanne, and was then in the final break into Megeve a couple of days later.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 14 preview
Stage 14 of the 2022 Tour de France has the profile of a day which could be taken too lightly if the teams and riders do not analyse it very carefully.
Mads Pedersen won from the breakaway on stage 13 and a similar result is possible again today: if a group of riders with no threat to the general classification can get into a rhythm and escape up the road, the peloton – which has been largely controlled by Jumbo-Visma over the past few days – is unlikely to expend too much energy reeling them in.
The four category three climbs across the 192km route should not be hard enough to cause any major changes to the general classification. But the final ascent to the finish has the potential to provoke significant splits, with those who are feeling strong able to eek out large chunks of time inside the final three kilometres.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 14
The riders are rolling.
They’ve got a long journey through the neutral zone before the départ réel. It’s 9.2km long which will get the legs pumping and mind working ahead of the race start proper.
When the action does get going, there’s a slight downhill start before the first of the categorised climbs - a 7.7km climb up Cote de Saint-Just-Malmont.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 14
The stage is scheduled to start at around 11.15am BST with the expected finish at around 4.20pm BST.
There are four categorised climbs including a 3km cat. 2 finish up Cote de la Croix Neuve Montee Jalabert which should provide some excitement at the conclusion of this stage.
Tour de France 2022: How to watch stage 14 today
Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).
Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.
Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.
It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.
Tour de France 2022: General Classification standings
Here’s the top 10 GC standings ahead of Stage 14:
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 50hrs 47’34”
2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +2’22”
3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +2’26”
4. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +2’35”
5. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +3’44”
6. Nario Quintana (Team Arkea-Samsic) +3’58”
7. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +4’07”
8. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) +7’39”
9. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +9’32”
10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +10’06”
Tour de France 2022: Stage 14
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Tour de France.
Friday’s Stage 13 was a day of transition for the peloton as the general classification contenders recovered from three gruelling days of climbing through the Alps. There were no changes in the GC standings as Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey ahead of Jonas Pogacar and Geraint Thomas.
The lack of attacks from the peloton allowed a breakaway of seven riders to get clear after the first categorised climb and from there Mads Pedersen never looked back. He was helped out by teammate Quinn Simmons and when Simmons ran out of steam Pedersen launched an attack of his own with 10km to go.
He flew away with Hugo Houle and Fred Wright on his wheel before sprinting home to claim his first ever grand tour stage victory.
