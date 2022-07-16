✕ Close Covid-19 threat looms large on the Tour de France peloton

Mads Pedersen claimed victory on Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France with a masterclass in how to win from the breakaway. The Trek-Segafredo rider was determined to get out ahead of the peloton and achieved his goal just after the first climb up Cote de Brie. From there he was helped along by teammate Quinn Simmons and a lack of threat from the peloton allowed him to attack with 10km to go. Hugo Houle and Fred Wright stuck with the Dane but he was too powerful in the end and easily won the sprint to the line.

After three difficult days in the Alps the GC contenders settled into a transitional day and cruised along in the peloton without too much trouble. Caleb Ewan crashed and injured his knee whilst Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard held onto the yellow jersey ahead of UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar.

Stage 14 offers up a few opportunities for the riders willing to risk it. There are four category three climbs which should not cause any major changes to the general classification but the final ascent to the finish has the potential to create splits and those who are feeling strong could to recover some time inside the final three kilometre climb. With Pogacar hunting down the yellow jersey this may just be the stage where he mounts his next attack.

Follow all the action from Stage 14 of the Tour de France: