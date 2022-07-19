Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 16 updates as Jonas Vingegaard leads Tadej Pogacar in GC standings
The riders kick off the final week of the Tour with a 178.5km day from Carcassonne to Foix
The Tour de France gets it’s final week of racing for 2022 started today as the riders travel the hilly route from Carcassonne to Foix. Belgian Jasper Philipsen claimed his maiden victory on the Tour when he won a bunch sprint in the 15th stage on Sunday beating compatriot Wout van Aert and Dane Mads Pedersen, who were second and third respectively.
Yellow jersey holder and GC leader Jonas Vingegaard suffered a bad day following a crash and the loss of teammates Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic but recovered to make it back into the peloton and still leads Tadej Pogacar by two minutes and 22 seconds. With temperatures rising above 40 degrees Celsius, race organisers had to spray parts of the road with water to cool down the melting tar before the riders passed.
Monday was the final rest day of this year’s race so the riders will be refreshed after a gruelling stretch of the Tour and it is likely that general classification contenders will attempt to save their legs ahead of the bigger mountain stages to come. Stage 16 features four categorised climbs - two at the start and a trickier pair near the end - that is likely to suit skilled climbers like Romain Bardet. Can he triumph as the French riders continue to search for an elusive stage win?
A bigger question, however, is how Vingegaard will fare after his crash and whether defending champion Pogacar feels the time is right to renew his attack for the yellow jersey. This Tour de France has been unpredictable on almost every stage so far and today’s race looks set to be no different.
Follow all the action from Stage 16 of the Tour de France:
Tour de France 2022: Stage 16
156km to go: The breakaway has let three riders get clear. Burgaudeau, Gougeard and Jorgenson have all kicked on and opened up a lead of almost a minute already.
The peloton is taking it easy. They’re already 5’41” behind.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 16
160km to go: Here’s how the KOM standings look after Cote de Saint-Hilaire:
1. Simon Geschke (Cofidis), 46
2. Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), 39
3. Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), 38
4. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), 36
5. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), 35
6. Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), 35
Tour de France 2022: Stage 16
164km to go: The first of the four category climbs comes and goes for the breakaway riders. Cote de Saint-Hilaire is only 1.6km and Simon Geschke moves to the front to try and claim the KOM point for summiting first.
Stefan Bissegger beats him to it though. That won’t please the polka dot jersey holder.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 16
166km to go: There are 29 riders in the leading group which is a mammoth amount for a breakaway.
McNulty, Van Aert, Van Hooydonck, Martinez, Vlasov, Grossschartner, Honoré, G. Izagirre, Jorgenson, Geschke, Caruso, Teuns, Le Gac, Madouas, Storer, Eekhoff, Velasco, Bissegger, Powless, Bouet, Owsian, Gilbert, Wellens, Gallopin, Burgaudeau, Houle, Woods, Barthe, Gougeard
Behind them is Matthews who is dropping further back and Quinn Simmons. These two may have a chance of catching up if they can work together but it’ll be a tough one. The breakaway may have gotten away from them.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 16
169km to go: It’s already strong breakaway with some incredible riders involved. Michael Matthews tries to cover the gap but he’s 40 seconds behind and has a tricky solo ride to catch the leaders.
Jones Vingegaard in the yellow jersey is close to three minutes back with the rest of the peloton.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 16
172km to go: Powless’ move has opened up a gap on the peloton. Wellens is up there too, as is Ineos Grenadiers’ Daniel Martinez.
Green jersey holder, Wout van Aert, starts to cross the gap as well. This could be the breakaway of the day, the gap is now over 40 seconds.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 16
175km to go: There are about 15km to go until the first of the four categorised climbs so if any riders want to get into the breakaway they’ll want to establish a lead before then.
Nielsen Powless launches the next attack and is immediately followed by around 10-12 others. This could be the start of a breakaway pack.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 16
178.5km to go: Tim Wellens makes the first move of the day and tries to get clear to form a breakaway. He isn’t allowed to get clear as the peloton quickly bunches back up to hold the front line.
It’s not the quickest start but it’s already pretty tactical.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 16
1km to go until the start of the race proper. Who will be wearing the coloured jersey’s at the end of today?
The only one confirmed is Wout van Aert in the green. His lead is enough to see him hold onto the points classification title until stage 19 at least.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 16
There are 148 riders left in this year’s tour. They get rolling with a 5.4km neutral zone before the depart reel.
