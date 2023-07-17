Selfie-seeking Tour de France fans warned after causing horror crash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tour de France teams have urged spectators to be more careful after a fan trying to take a selfie caused a massive pile-up during Sunday’s 15th stage.

Three teammates of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard crashed when Sepp Kuss hit the spectator’s arm and lost his balance, taking down Nathan van Hooydonck, Dylan van Baarle and a group of around 20 riders.

“There was a spectator leaning into the road... There was a narrowing in a town. We were just trying to slow down the peloton to let the break go,” Jumbo-Visma’s Kuss said.

“And then just on the side unfortunately, somebody wanted to get a selfie. I didn’t really see it coming.”

Vingegaard added his voice to those calling on spectators to watch themselves at the side of the road.

“I’d like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us,” he said. “Please, just enjoy the race.”

Team Cofidis asked spectators to be careful and said in a statement that they “don’t need a cellphone to make memories”.

Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion, was one of the riders brought down in the crash and his Ineos Grenadiers team called on spectators to “give the riders room to race”.

In 2021, a fan who caused a crash when she held up a cardboard sign towards a television camera while facing away from oncoming cyclists was fined 1,200 euros ($1,347.48).

Prosecutors had sought a four-month suspended jail sentence after she was accused of involuntarily causing injury and putting the lives of others at risk.

Monday was a rest day before Tuesday’s 16th stage, a 22.4km time trial. Vingegaard holds a 10-second lead over twice winner Tadej Pogacar as the Tour enters its final week.

Reuters