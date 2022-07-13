The next two days of the Tour de France will almost certainly prove pivotal in deciding who wins this year’s race.

Yellow Jersey Tadej Pogacar has very rarely been put in trouble since he won his first Tour in dramatic fashion two years ago. But the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet are going to have to try and conjure up something if they have genuine aspirations of beating him.

On Wednesday, the riders tackle the Col du Telegraphe, the vicious Col du Galibier, and the steep climb to the finish atop the Col du Granon Serre Chevalier.

There will be splits and time gained and lost during this stage and it could well end with Pogacar cementing his status as the best rider in the race.

He currently leads Vingegaard by 39 seconds, with Thomas one minute and 17 seconds adrift. But can anyone stop the flying Slovenian as we head into the high mountains?

Stage 11 profile

Stage 11 profile of the Tour de France (letour)

Stage 11 map

Map of stage 11 of the Tour de France (letour)

Stage 11 start time

The stage is scheduled to start at around 11.25am BST with the expected finish at around 3.55pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.