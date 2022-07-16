Stage 14 of the 2022 Tour de France has the profile of a day which could be taken too lightly if the teams and riders do not analyse it very carefully.

Mads Pedersen won from the breakaway on stage 13 and a similar result is possible again today: if a group of riders with no threat to the general classification can get into a rhythm and escape up the road, the peloton – which has been largely controlled by Jumbo-Visma over the past few days – is unlikely to expend too much energy reeling them in.

The four category three climbs across the 192km route should not be hard enough to cause any major changes to the general classification. But the final ascent to the finish has the potential to provoke significant splits, with those who are feeling strong able to eek out large chunks of time inside the final three kilometres.

The finish goes up the Cote de la Croix Neuve which is just 3km long but boasts an average gradient in excess of 10 per cent. There is no real let up until the final couple of hundred metres, so the punchier, more explosive climbers will be in their element at the end of stage 14.

Jonas Vingegaard still leads the general classification by around two and a half minutes from Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Romain Bardet (DSM). There may not be fireworks like stage 12, but Pogacar might still choose a punchy day like this one to try and earn back some valuable seconds from Vingegaard, a more natural climber than he is hilly rider.

Stage 14 profile

Profile of stage 14 of the Tour de France (letour)

Stage 14 map

Map of stage 14 of the Tour de France (letour)

Stage 14 start time

The stage is scheduled to start at around 11.15am BST with the expected finish at around 4.20pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

General classification standings (after 13 of 21 stages)

1. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 50h 47m 34s.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 2:22 behind.

3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 2:26.

4. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM, 2:35.

5. Adam Yates, Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 3:44.

6. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Sasmic, 3:58.

7. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 4:07.

8. Tim Pidcock, Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 7:39.

9. Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar, 9:32.

10. Aleksandr Vlasov, Russia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 10:06.