Mark Cavendish has won the sixth stage of the Tour de France.

The Manx rider, who cycles for Deceuninck–Quick-Step, also won stage four on Tuesday.

Thursday’s stage six victory was the 32nd for Cavendish in his Tour de France career.

As such, the 36-year-old is now just two behind Eddy Merckx, who holds the all-time record with 34.

More follows...