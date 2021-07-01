Tour de France: Mark Cavendish wins stage six
Mark Cavendish has won the sixth stage of the Tour de France.
The Manx rider, who cycles for Deceuninck–Quick-Step, also won stage four on Tuesday.
Thursday’s stage six victory was the 32nd for Cavendish in his Tour de France career.
As such, the 36-year-old is now just two behind Eddy Merckx, who holds the all-time record with 34.
