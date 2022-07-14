Tom Pidcock became the youngest ever winner of a Tour de France stage on the Alpe d’Huez, and only the second British winner, with victory on stage 12.

Pidcock’s first ever WorldTour win was a spectacular one as he rode clear of Louis Meintjes and a rejuvenated Chris Froome - enjoying his best day on a bike since his horror crash in 2019 - on roads packed with rowdy spectators before celebrating at the top of one of cycling’s most famous mountains.

As one of five survivors from the day’s breakaway, the Olympic mountain bike champion, just 22, made the first attack on the famous Alp, some 10km from the summit, and gradually rode away to follow in the footsteps of his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Geraint Thomas who won here in 2018.

After losing yellow in Wednesday’s fireworks on the Col du Granon, Tadej Pogacar tried to attack Jonas Vingegaard as the main group of favourites followed the breakaway up the road, but two digs failed to find any sort of crack in the Dane, and Thomas stuck with them to ensure no further time loss.

But Romain Bardet, who had vaulted up to second overall 24 hours earlier, was distanced midway up the climb to lose his podium position on a disappointing Bastille Day for the host nation.

