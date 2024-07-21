Tour de France TV channel, highlights and how to watch every stage online

Support truly

The Tour de France 2024 has delivered plenty of thrills with a peloton packed with storylines over the last three weeks of racing.

For the first time, the Grand Tour began in Italy, with Florence hosting the Grand Depart and San Marino becoming the 14th country to be visited by a stage.

The finish to the race will look rather different, too, as a time trial in Nice replaces the traditional Champs-Elysees sprint due to the ongoing preparations for Paris 2024. The individual time trial will be the first to conclude the Tour since 1989, when Greg LeMond memorably pipped Laurent Fignon in the closest edition in history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Tour de France.

How to watch live

Viewers in the United Kingdom will again have the choice of two broadcasters. ITV provides free coverage on ITV4 and its online streaming service ITVX for every stage, while the Tour de France will also be available to subscribers on Eurosport and discovery+.

ITV’s coverage tends to begin at around 12pm each day, or around 2pm on flat stages.

Eurosport’s coverage typically begins at around 11.30am each day.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

How to watch highlights

ITV’s highlights show is typically on at 7pm.

Eurosport‘s highlights show is usually aired at 8pm.

How long is the Tour?

In all, the peloton will cover 3,492km (2,170 miles) across 21 days of racing. Stage 3 (Piacenza to Turin) is the longest stage at 229km (142 miles), while the 133 km (83 miles) route on Stage 20 (Nice to Col de La Couillole) is the shortest road stage. There are two individual time trials: Stage 7 is 25km (16 miles), and the final stage from Monaco to Nice will be contested over 34km (21 miles).

Who will win?

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is poised to land a famous Giro-Tour double having secured the maglia rosa in Italy earlier this year — no male rider has won both races in a single season this century.

The Slovenian has beaten off competition from defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) to deny the Dane a three-peat despite a gutsy effort after sustaining a broken collarborne and other injuries in a serious crash at the Tour of the Basque Country in April.

Primoz Roglic (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) were also contenders from the outset, but Pogacar’s historic performance has seen him separate himself from his rivals.

