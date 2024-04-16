Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tour of Britain Women to return after lack of funding last year

The rebranded event has been reduced to four stages and will begin in Wales in June

Aadi Nair
Tuesday 16 April 2024 09:26
Lizzie Deignan has welcomed the return of the rebranded Tour of Britain Women
Lizzie Deignan has welcomed the return of the rebranded Tour of Britain Women (PA)

The Tour of Britain Women will return in June after last year’s edition was called off due to a lack of funding, organisers British Cycling said.

British cycling’s governing body took over the event, previously known as The Women’s Tour, from former organisers SweetSpot in January, with this summer’s race reduced to four stages from the six stages held in the 2019-2022 events.

“There’s clearly so much support and fondness for the race, both at home and further afield,” former winner Lizzie Deignan said in a statement announcing the host cities on Monday.

“The four stage hosts deserve credit for their commitment to women’s racing and for helping to make the race happen, and I’m sure that together we can put on a brilliant show in June.”

The Tour of Britain Women will begin on June 6 with Wales hosting the first two stages before the tour moves to Warrington and then concludes in Greater Manchester.

“While there is still a great deal of work to do, today is another important milestone in our journey and reflective of the enormous goodwill and support which major road cycling events continue to enjoy,” said Jon Dutton, chief executive of British Cycling.

“Our primary focus has been to deliver a safe and competitive race in 2024, but we remain every bit as determined to harness the race’s spotlight to make a real impact in the communities which it touches, and know that is a vision which resonates strongly in conversations with prospective commercial partners and hosts.”

Reuters

