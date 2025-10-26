Track Cycling World Championships 2025: Medal table, schedule and full results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain’s gold medal rush at the Track Cycling World Championships continued as Katie Archibald and Maddie Leech dominated the women’s Madison race, while Anna Morris defended her individual pursuit title.

Scot Archibald now adds a gold to her earlier silver in the elimination race and has become only the fourth woman to be Madison world champion twice.

Meanwhile Morris defeated compatriot Josie Knight, the fastest qualifier, in the gold medal ride-off to ensure GB sealed both another rainbow jersey and a silver medal in the pursuit.

The results come a day on from Josh Tarling and Josh Charlton winning Great Britain's first gold medals on day three of the World Championships in Santiago.

21-year-old Tarling delivered a points race masterclass at his maiden elite track world championships to land gold before Charlton picked up his first rainbow jersey in the individual pursuit. Meanwhile, Joe Truman claimed bronze in the men's kilo.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Track Cycling World Championships medal table

Track Cycling World Championships results and full schedule

Wednesday-Saturday times BST, Sunday times GMT

WEDNESDAY 22 OCTOBER

Scratch race 10 km - Final - Women

🥇Lorena Wiebes (NED)

🥈Amalie Dideriksen (DEN)

🥉Prudence Fowler (NZL)

open image in gallery Team GB's Matt Richardson will head to Chile having broken the flying lap world record twice this summer ( Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com )

Team sprint - Final - Women

🥇Netherlands (Kimberley Kalee, Hetty van de Wouw, Steffie van der Peet)

🥈Great Britain (Emma Finucane, Iona Moir, Rhianna Parris-Smith)

🥉Australia (Alessia McCaig, Molly McGill, Kristine Perkins)

Team sprint - Final - Men

🥇Netherlands (Roy van den Berg, Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen)

🥈Great Britain (Joe Truman, Matthew Richardson, Hamish Turnball)

🥉Australia (Daniel Barber, Ryan Elliott, Leigh Hoffman)

THURSDAY 23 OCTOBER

Men’s scratch - Final - Men

🥇Moritz Augenstein (GER)

🥈Yanne Dorenbos (NED)

🥉Iuri Leitao (POR)

Men’s keirin - Final - Men

🥇Harrie Lavreysen (NED)

🥈Leigh Hoffman (AUS)

🥉Jeffrey Hoogland (NED)

Elimination race - Final - Women

🥇Lara Gillespie (IRL)

🥈Katie Archibald (GBR)

🥉Helene Hesters (BEL)

Team pursuit - Final - Men’s

🥇Denmark

🥈Australia

🥉New Zealand

FRIDAY 24 OCTOBER

Points race - Final - Men

🥇Josh Tarling (GBR)

🥈Peter Moore (USA)

🥉Clement Petit (FRA)

Kilometre time trial - Final - Men

🥇Harrie Lavreysen (NED)

🥈Jeffrey Hoogland (NED)

🥉 Joe Truman (GBR)

Individual pursuit - Finals - Men

🥇Josh Charlton (GBR)

🥈Rasmus Pedersen (DEN)

🥉Anders Johnson (USA)

Omnium - Women

🥇Lorena Wiebes(NED)

🥈Marion Borras (FRA)

🥉Amalie Dideriksen (DEN)

Sprint - Finals - Women

🥇Hetty van de Wouw (NED)

🥈Mina Sato (JPN)

🥉Alina Lysenko (Neutral athlete)

SATURDAY 25 OCTOBER

Kilometre time trial - Final - Women

🥇Hetty van de Wouw (NED)

🥈Iana Burkalova (Neutral athlete)

🥉Ellesse Andrews (NZL)

Madison 30km - Final - Women

🥇Great Britain (Katie Archibald, Maddie Leech)

🥈France (Victoire Berteau, Marion Borras)

🥉Italy (Chiara Consonni, Vittoria Guazzini)

Individual pursuit - Finals - Women

🥇Anna Morris (GBR)

🥈Josie Knight (GBR)

🥉Chloe Dygert (USA)

Omnium - Points race 25km - Men

🥇Albert Torres Barcelo (SPA)

🥈Kazushige Kuboki (JPN)

🥉Lindsay de Vylder (BEL)

SUNDAY 26 OCTOBER

Morning session (2pm to 3.11pm)

Sprint - Semi-Final 1 - Men

Keirin - 1st round - Women

Sprint - Semi-Final 2 - Men

Keirin - Repechages - Women

Sprint - Semi-Final 3 - Men

Afternoon session (4.30pm to 8.18pm)

Keirin - 2nd round - Women

Sprint - Finals 1 - Men

Points race 25km - Final - Women

Keirin - 3rd round - Women

Elimination - Final - Men

Sprint - Finals 2 - Men

Keirin - Final (7th-12th place) - Women

Keirin - Final (1st-6th place) - Women

Sprint - Finals 3 - Men

Madison 50km - Final - Men

How to watch the Track Cycling World Championships

The 2025 Track World Championships will be broadcast live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Friday’s events from 9pm-1am BST will be live on BBC Three, while Sunday’s action will be broadcast from 4.30-7.15pm GMT on BBC Two and 7.15-9pm on BBC Three.

open image in gallery Four-time Olympic medallist Jack Carlin will not be part of the squad after announcing his retirement last week ( Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com )

Who are the Brits competing?

This year the British squad encompasses both multiple Olympic and world champions in Archibald and Finucane - the latter competing in the sprint and team sprint - and debutants including Rhian Edmunds, Iona Moir and Rhianna Parris-Smith.

Individual pursuit reigning champion Anna Morris has set two world records already this year and will look to translate that form into a successful title defence, while world team pursuit silver medallist Charlie Tanfield will be hoping to go one better this time around alongside Michael Gill and Will Tidball.

Giro d’Italia stage winner Josh Tarling will also make his elite track world championships debut after a lengthy injury lay-off on the road, partnering Mark Stewart in the Madison.

Matt Richardson will finally make his track world championships debut for Great Britain after switching from representing Australia after last year’s Paris Olympics.

open image in gallery Emma Finucane will aim to defend her individual and team sprint titles ( AP )

Great Britain squad

Men’s endurance: Matthew Bostock, Josh Charlton, Michael Gill, Mark Stewart, Josh Tarling, Charlie Tanfield, Will Tidball

Women’s endurance: Katie Archibald, Meg Barker, Josie Knight, Maddie Leech, Anna Morris, Jessica Roberts

Men’s sprint: Harry Ledingham-Horn, Matt Richardson, Joe Truman, Hamish Turnbull

Women’s sprint: Lauren Bell, Rhian Edmunds, Emma Finucane, Iona Moir, Rhianna Parris-Smith

Last year GB matched the best medal haul of 13 medals, with only the Netherlands finishing ahead of them.