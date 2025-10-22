UCI Track World Championships 2025: Schedule, results, and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six defending world champions lead a strong British squad at the Track World Championships, held in Santiago, Chile this week.

22 titles are up for grabs, 11 each for men and women, as preparation begins in earnest for a tilt at the sport’s highest honours: Olympic gold in LA in 2028.

Among those hoping to get their campaigns off to the best possible start are the two-time defending women’s pursuit champions, with Meg Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts part of the 22-strong British squad heading to the Chilean capital.

Fellow team pursuit defending champion Katie Archibald will miss out on their bid at a hat-trick but will compete in the Madison and elimination races, while two-time sprint world champion Emma Finucane aims for a hat-trick of her own.

The men’s team is helmed by Matt Richardson, who demolished the 200m flying lap world record in August - becoming the first man to go under nine seconds with a blistering time of 8.857 - and will resume his duel with 16-time world champion Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands in the best possible form.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When are the Track World Championships?

The 2025 Track World Championships begin on Wednesday 22 October and run until Sunday 26 October at the Velódromo Peñalolén in Santiago, Chile, which hosts the event for the first time.

How to watch the Track World Championships

The 2025 Track World Championships will be broadcast live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Friday’s events from 9pm-1am BST will be live on BBC Three, while Sunday’s action will be broadcast from 4.30-7.15pm GMT on BBC Two and 7.15-9pm on BBC Three.

open image in gallery Team GB's Matt Richardson will head to Chile having broken the flying lap world record twice this summer ( Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com )

Track World Championships schedule

Wednesday-Saturday times BST, Sunday times GMT

Wednesday 22 October

Morning session (3pm – 8.14pm)

Team pursuit qualifying - Women

Team pursuit qualifying - Men

Team sprint qualifying - Women

Team sprint qualifying - Men

Afternoon session (10pm - 12.26am)

Team sprint - First round - Women

Team sprint - First round - Men

Scratch race 10 km - Final - Women

Team pursuit - First round - Men

Team sprint - Final - Women

Team sprint - Final - Men

Thursday 23 October

Morning session (3pm - 5.43pm)

Keirin - First round - Men

Sprint - 200m qualifying - Women

Keirin - Repechages - Men

Sprint – 1/16 final - Women

Keirin - Second round - Men

Sprint – 1/8 final - Women

Afternoon session (9.30pm-12.26am)

Team pursuit - First round - Women

Sprint - 1/4 Final 1 - Women

Keirin - 3rd Round - Men

Team pursuit - Finals - Men

Sprint - 1/4 Final 2 - Women

Elimination - Final - Women

Sprint - 1/4 Final 3 - Women

Keirin - Final (7th-12th place) - Men

Keirin - Final (1st-6th place) - Men

Scratch 10 km - Final - Men

Team Pursuit - Final - Women

Friday 24 October

Morning session (3pm to 5.55pm)

Kilometre time trial qualifying - Men

Omnium - Scratch 10km - Women

Individual pursuit - qualifying - Men

Omnium - Tempo race 10km - Women

Afternoon session (9pm to 12.59am)

Points race 40km - Final - Men

Sprint - Semi-Final 1 - Women

Omnium - Elimination - Women

Sprint - Semi-Final 2 - Women

Kilometre time trial - Final - Men

Sprint - Semi-Final 3 - Women

Individual pursuit - Finals - Men

Sprint - Finals 1 - Women

Omnium - Points race 20km - Women

Sprint - Finals 2 and 3 - Women

Saturday 25 October

Morning session (3pm to 7.43pm)

Kilometre time trial qualifying - Women

Sprint qualifying - Men

Omnium - Scratch 10km - Men

Sprint - 1/16 Final - Men

Individual pursuit - qualifying - Women

Omnium - Tempo race 10km - Men

Afternoon session (9.30pm to 1.10am)

Kilometre time trial - Final - Women

Sprint - 1/4 Final 1 - Men

Madison 30km - Final - Women

Omnium - Elimination - Men

Sprint - 1/4 Final 2 - Men

Individual pursuit - Finals - Women

Sprint - 1/4 Finals 3 - Men

Omnium - Points race 25km - Men

Sunday 26 October

Morning session (2pm to 3.11pm)

Sprint - Semi-Final 1 - Men

Keirin - 1st round - Women

Sprint - Semi-Final 2 - Men

Keirin - Repechages - Women

Sprint - Semi-Final 3 - Men

Afternoon session (4.30pm to 8.18pm)

Keirin - 2nd round - Women

Sprint - Finals 1 - Men

Points race 25km - Final - Women

Keirin - 3rd round - Women

Elimination - Final - Men

Sprint - Finals 2 - Men

Keirin - Final (7th-12th place) - Women

Keirin - Final (1st-6th place) - Women

Sprint - Finals 3 - Men

Madison 50km - Final - Men

open image in gallery Four-time Olympic medallist Jack Carlin will not be part of the squad after announcing his retirement last week ( Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com )

Who are the Brits competing?

This year the British squad encompasses both multiple Olympic and world champions in Archibald and Finucane - the latter competing in the sprint and team sprint - and debutants including Rhian Edmunds, Iona Moir and Rhianna Parris-Smith.

Individual pursuit reigning champion Anna Morris has set two world records already this year and will look to translate that form into a successful title defence, while world team pursuit silver medallist Charlie Tanfield will be hoping to go one better this time around alongside Michael Gill and Will Tidball.

Giro d’Italia stage winner Josh Tarling will also make his elite track world championships debut after a lengthy injury lay-off on the road, partnering Mark Stewart in the Madison.

Matt Richardson will finally make his track world championships debut for Great Britain after switching from representing Australia after last year’s Paris Olympics.

open image in gallery Emma Finucane will aim to defend her individual and team sprint titles ( AP )

Great Britain squad

Men’s endurance: Matthew Bostock, Josh Charlton, Michael Gill, Mark Stewart, Josh Tarling, Charlie Tanfield, Will Tidball

Women’s endurance: Katie Archibald, Meg Barker, Josie Knight, Maddie Leech, Anna Morris, Jessica Roberts

Men’s sprint: Harry Ledingham-Horn, Matt Richardson, Joe Truman, Hamish Turnbull

Women’s sprint: Lauren Bell, Rhian Edmunds, Emma Finucane, Iona Moir, Rhianna Parris-Smith

Last year GB matched the best medal haul of 13 medals, with only the Netherlands finishing ahead of them.