Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

UCI Track World Championships 2025: Schedule, results, and how to watch

Everything you need to know as the world’s top track cycling stars, including a 22-strong British team, compete for glory in Santiago, Chile

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 22 October 2025 17:54 BST
Comments
A strong women’s team pursuit will be among the GB hopefuls bidding for world glory this week
A strong women’s team pursuit will be among the GB hopefuls bidding for world glory this week (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Six defending world champions lead a strong British squad at the Track World Championships, held in Santiago, Chile this week.

22 titles are up for grabs, 11 each for men and women, as preparation begins in earnest for a tilt at the sport’s highest honours: Olympic gold in LA in 2028.

Among those hoping to get their campaigns off to the best possible start are the two-time defending women’s pursuit champions, with Meg Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts part of the 22-strong British squad heading to the Chilean capital.

Fellow team pursuit defending champion Katie Archibald will miss out on their bid at a hat-trick but will compete in the Madison and elimination races, while two-time sprint world champion Emma Finucane aims for a hat-trick of her own.

The men’s team is helmed by Matt Richardson, who demolished the 200m flying lap world record in August - becoming the first man to go under nine seconds with a blistering time of 8.857 - and will resume his duel with 16-time world champion Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands in the best possible form.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Recommended

When are the Track World Championships?

The 2025 Track World Championships begin on Wednesday 22 October and run until Sunday 26 October at the Velódromo Peñalolén in Santiago, Chile, which hosts the event for the first time.

How to watch the Track World Championships

The 2025 Track World Championships will be broadcast live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Friday’s events from 9pm-1am BST will be live on BBC Three, while Sunday’s action will be broadcast from 4.30-7.15pm GMT on BBC Two and 7.15-9pm on BBC Three.

Team GB's Matt Richardson will head to Chile having broken the flying lap world record twice this summer
Team GB's Matt Richardson will head to Chile having broken the flying lap world record twice this summer (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Track World Championships schedule

Wednesday-Saturday times BST, Sunday times GMT

Wednesday 22 October

Morning session (3pm – 8.14pm)

  • Team pursuit qualifying - Women
  • Team pursuit qualifying - Men
  • Team sprint qualifying - Women
  • Team sprint qualifying - Men

Afternoon session (10pm - 12.26am)

  • Team sprint - First round - Women
  • Team sprint - First round - Men
  • Scratch race 10 km - Final - Women
  • Team pursuit - First round - Men
  • Team sprint - Final - Women
  • Team sprint - Final - Men

Thursday 23 October

Morning session (3pm - 5.43pm)

  • Keirin - First round - Men
  • Sprint - 200m qualifying - Women
  • Keirin - Repechages - Men
  • Sprint – 1/16 final - Women
  • Keirin - Second round - Men
  • Sprint – 1/8 final - Women

Afternoon session (9.30pm-12.26am)

  • Team pursuit - First round - Women
  • Sprint - 1/4 Final 1 - Women
  • Keirin - 3rd Round - Men
  • Team pursuit - Finals - Men
  • Sprint - 1/4 Final 2 - Women
  • Elimination - Final - Women
  • Sprint - 1/4 Final 3 - Women
  • Keirin - Final (7th-12th place) - Men
  • Keirin - Final (1st-6th place) - Men
  • Scratch 10 km - Final - Men
  • Team Pursuit - Final - Women

Friday 24 October

Morning session (3pm to 5.55pm)

  • Kilometre time trial qualifying - Men
  • Omnium - Scratch 10km - Women
  • Individual pursuit - qualifying - Men
  • Omnium - Tempo race 10km - Women

Afternoon session (9pm to 12.59am)

  • Points race 40km - Final - Men
  • Sprint - Semi-Final 1 - Women
  • Omnium - Elimination - Women
  • Sprint - Semi-Final 2 - Women
  • Kilometre time trial - Final - Men
  • Sprint - Semi-Final 3 - Women
  • Individual pursuit - Finals - Men
  • Sprint - Finals 1 - Women
  • Omnium - Points race 20km - Women
  • Sprint - Finals 2 and 3 - Women

Saturday 25 October

Morning session (3pm to 7.43pm)

  • Kilometre time trial qualifying - Women
  • Sprint qualifying - Men
  • Omnium - Scratch 10km - Men
  • Sprint - 1/16 Final - Men
  • Individual pursuit - qualifying - Women
  • Omnium - Tempo race 10km - Men

Afternoon session (9.30pm to 1.10am)

  • Kilometre time trial - Final - Women
  • Sprint - 1/4 Final 1 - Men
  • Madison 30km - Final - Women
  • Omnium - Elimination - Men
  • Sprint - 1/4 Final 2 - Men
  • Individual pursuit - Finals - Women
  • Sprint - 1/4 Finals 3 - Men
  • Omnium - Points race 25km - Men

Sunday 26 October

Morning session (2pm to 3.11pm)

  • Sprint - Semi-Final 1 - Men
  • Keirin - 1st round - Women
  • Sprint - Semi-Final 2 - Men
  • Keirin - Repechages - Women
  • Sprint - Semi-Final 3 - Men

Afternoon session (4.30pm to 8.18pm)

  • Keirin - 2nd round - Women
  • Sprint - Finals 1 - Men
  • Points race 25km - Final - Women
  • Keirin - 3rd round - Women
  • Elimination - Final - Men
  • Sprint - Finals 2 - Men
  • Keirin - Final (7th-12th place) - Women
  • Keirin - Final (1st-6th place) - Women
  • Sprint - Finals 3 - Men
  • Madison 50km - Final - Men
Four-time Olympic medallist Jack Carlin will not be part of the squad after announcing his retirement last week
Four-time Olympic medallist Jack Carlin will not be part of the squad after announcing his retirement last week (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Who are the Brits competing?

This year the British squad encompasses both multiple Olympic and world champions in Archibald and Finucane - the latter competing in the sprint and team sprint - and debutants including Rhian Edmunds, Iona Moir and Rhianna Parris-Smith.

Individual pursuit reigning champion Anna Morris has set two world records already this year and will look to translate that form into a successful title defence, while world team pursuit silver medallist Charlie Tanfield will be hoping to go one better this time around alongside Michael Gill and Will Tidball.

Giro d’Italia stage winner Josh Tarling will also make his elite track world championships debut after a lengthy injury lay-off on the road, partnering Mark Stewart in the Madison.

Matt Richardson will finally make his track world championships debut for Great Britain after switching from representing Australia after last year’s Paris Olympics.

Emma Finucane will aim to defend her individual and team sprint titles
Emma Finucane will aim to defend her individual and team sprint titles (AP)

Great Britain squad

Men’s endurance: Matthew Bostock, Josh Charlton, Michael Gill, Mark Stewart, Josh Tarling, Charlie Tanfield, Will Tidball

Women’s endurance: Katie Archibald, Meg Barker, Josie Knight, Maddie Leech, Anna Morris, Jessica Roberts

Men’s sprint: Harry Ledingham-Horn, Matt Richardson, Joe Truman, Hamish Turnbull

Women’s sprint: Lauren Bell, Rhian Edmunds, Emma Finucane, Iona Moir, Rhianna Parris-Smith

Last year GB matched the best medal haul of 13 medals, with only the Netherlands finishing ahead of them.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in