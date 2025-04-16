Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Belgian man has apologised for throwing a plastic bottle at cyclist Mathieu van der Poel during the Paris-Roubaix race, commenting he had “drunk a lot”.

The 28-year-old, from Waregem, Belgium, expressed remorse in an email to Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, calling his actions "stupid and dangerous".

He explained that he picked up a discarded water bottle and impulsively threw it as Van der Poel rode past.

"A water bottle was in the grass. I picked it up and threw it when he passed. Without thinking. Half a second later, I realised how stupid and dangerous it was.

The man, who admitted to having "drunk a lot" that day, said the incident left him feeling ashamed.

He apologised to Van der Poel, his fellow competitors, and cycling fans. He also expressed relief that Van der Poel went on to win the race, despite the disruption.

Dutch Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Van der Poel was struck in the face by the bottle while riding solo at high speed over a cobbled section with 33km remaining.

open image in gallery Van der Poel condemned the incident afterwards and called for the offender to be prosecuted ( AP )

Despite the blow, he went on to win the race for the third consecutive year.

French prosecutors opened an investigation into "violence with a weapon" shortly after the incident. The Lille public prosecutor, Carole Etienne, confirmed authorities were working to identify and arrest the suspect on Tuesday.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) labelled the act "unacceptable behaviour".

"Such behaviour cannot be tolerated in the context of a cycling event," the UCI said in a statement. "We express our support for the rider and will explore all legal avenues to ensure such actions are duly and severely punished."

Van der Poel himself called the act dangerous and urged tougher consequences for spectators who threaten rider safety.

"It's not normal," he told reporters. "It was a full bottle... It was like a stone hitting my face. This is really something we have to take legal action against."

His team confirmed plans to file a formal complaint, describing the incident as part of a broader pattern of dangerous fan behaviour often linked to excessive alcohol consumption.

"It jeopardises the safety of our riders, overshadows the enjoyment and reputation of genuine cycling enthusiasts, and diverts attention from the sporting achievements," the team said.