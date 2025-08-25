Multiple bikes stolen in Visma-Lease a Bike burglary at Vuelta a Espana

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The team of Vuelta a Espana leader Jonas Vingegaard suffered a setback at the end of the second stage of the race, with several bikes stolen in a major burglary.

Thefts from team trucks storing bikes have become more commonplace in recent years, with French team Cofidis losing 11 bikes believed to be worth around $170,000 at this year’s Tour de France, and TotalEnergies the victim of a similar crime at the previous year’s race.

Cofidis’ bikes resurfaced the day the theft was discovered, with some stashes in bushes near the hotel the team was staying in.

Visma-Lease a Bike, the latest team to fall foul of criminal gangs targeting bike races, posted on X on Monday: “Last night, our mechanics’ truck was broken into and several bikes were stolen. Our mechanics are working hard to ensure that the team is fully prepared for the third stage.

“The police have launched an investigation into the incident.”

The theft occurred after stage two, which was won by Visma rider and two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, whose win propelled him into the overall lead of the race.

Daniel Benson, of the Daniel Benson Cycling Substack, reported that “the majority” of Visma’s bikes were taken, but that the team should be equipped with enough spares for all its riders to start. Italian outlet Tuttobicisport claimed that 18 bikes were stolen, estimating they were worth €250,000.

Benson reported that the thieves had used a pickaxe to smash into the vehicle storing the bikes.

Visma were down to seven riders from their original eight by stage three, with Axel Zingle unable to start following a crash on stage two.

The Frenchman came down heavily in a crash in wet conditions which also brought down several of his teammates, including Vingegaard, and dislocated his shoulder twice before eventually finishing the stage last.

There was also a moment of confusion as it was reported that Zingle’s bike, which he handed to a spectator when he required medical assistance, was stolen, with the rider forced to wait until the team car arrived with a spare for him to continue the race.

The team later clarified that the bike was handed in to the broom wagon - the final car in the race - due to a “misunderstanding”.

Vingegaard did not appear badly hampered by the crash, outsprinting general classification rival Giulio Ciccone on the steep final climb to seal the stage win in Limone Piemonte, Italy.

The race remains on Italian soil for stage three, a hilly 134km run from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres.