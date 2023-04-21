Cardiff rugby director Dai Young will not attend Judgement Day game with Ospreys

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cardiff have confirmed that rugby director Dai Young will not attend Saturday’s Judgement Day clash against Ospreys at the Principality Stadium.

Cardiff, though, will not comment on reports that 55-year-old Young has been suspended amid alleged complaints made against him by club staff.

The PA news agency understands that Young did not attend training on Friday.

Cardiff, meanwhile, say that former Wasps boss Young will miss the Ospreys game due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

It is a huge fixture for both United Rugby Championship teams, with Heineken Champions Cup qualification on the line.

Cardiff currently top the Welsh Shield by four points from the Ospreys.

So one point against their west Wales rivals would see them secure a place in next season’s blue riband European club competition.