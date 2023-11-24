Jump to content

Dallas Cowboys cruise to Thanksgiving win over Washington Commanders

Dak Prescott threw for four touchdown passes to extend home winning streak.

Rob Freeman
Friday 24 November 2023 01:37
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin catches a touchdown pass in front of Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (Michael Ainsworth/AP)
(AP)

Dak Prescott threw for four touchdown passes as the Dallas Cowboys eased to a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders.

Tony Pollard added a seven-yard touchdown run while DaRon Bland rounded things off with a 63-yard interception return for a score – his fifth of the season to set an NFL record.

The win lifts the Cowboys to 9-3 and stretched their home-winning run to 13 matches.

For the Commanders, who have lost eight of their last 10 matches, Sam Howell threw for 300 yards and ran for a touchdown.

The Green Bay Packers beat NFC North leaders the Detroit Lions 29-22.

Jordan Love connected with Christian Watson from 53 yards on the first play of the game and ended with three touchdown passes.

Opposite number Jared Goff struggled against the Packers defence, fumbling three times – one of which was returned for a touchdown by Jonathan Owens.

