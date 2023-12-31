Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dallas Cowboys survive late threat to beat Detroit Lions

The Lions failed to snatch victory with three attempts at a two-point conversion.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 31 December 2023 04:51
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown scores a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore tries to stop him (Sam Hodde/AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown scores a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore tries to stop him (Sam Hodde/AP)
(AP)

The Dallas Cowboys survived three attempts at a late two-point conversion as they held on to beat the Detroit Lions 20-19.

The NFC North champion Lions had moved within a point of the Cowboys when Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St Brown for a touchdown pass with 23 seconds remaining.

Opting for a two-point conversion, the Lions had a successful attempt ruled out for illegal touching before a Cowboys interception was wiped out for offside.

Goff’s final pass attempt was incomplete, lifting the Cowboys to 11-5 as they kept up the pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles in the fight for the NFC east title.

A Goff interception had given Brandon Aubrey the chance to kick the Cowboys seven points ahead in the final two minutes, the rookie stretching his record to 35 successful field goals to start his career.

Dak Prescott threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys, including a 92-yard effort to CeeDee Lamb in the first quarter.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in