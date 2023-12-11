Dallas Cowboys beat Philadelphia Eagles to draw level in NFC East

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Dallas Cowboys drew even with the Philadelphia Eagles at the top of the NFC East as they beat their divisional rivals 33-13.

Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns as the Cowboys won for a fifth successive game and the Eagles lost consecutive matches for the first time in more than two years.

Brandon Aubrey kicked four field goals for the Cowboys, extending his NFL record at the start of his career to 30 successful kicks.

The Eagles failed to muster an offensive touchdown, Jalen Carter claiming their only six-pointer after Fletcher Cox sacked Prescott.

The San Francisco 49ers moved to the brink of back-to-back NFC West titles as they beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 for their fifth straight win.

Deebo Samuel caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score as the 49ers moved to 10-3, four games clear of the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams with four games remaining.

The stumbling Kansas City Chiefs lost for the fourth time in six games as they went down 20-17 at home to the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen threw for 233 yards and a touchdown, running for another before the Bills secured victory with a Tyler Bass field with just under two minutes remaining.

The Super Bowl champions thought they had regained the lead when a throw from tight end Travis Kelce sent Kadarius Toney in from 49 yards, but an offside flag ruled out the score.

The Denver Broncos are the Chiefs’ unlikely challengers for the AFC West crown, moving to within one game with a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns as the Broncos made it six wins in their last seven games.

His opposite number Justin Herbert left with a finger injury after being sacked four times.

The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders came within two minutes of the first scoreless game in regulation time for 80 years.

Greg Joseph’s field goal with one minute 57 left on the clock gave the Vikings a 3-0 win, the lowest-scoring match for 16 years.

Tylan Wallace returned an overtime punt for a touchdown to secure the Baltimore Ravens a stunning 37-31 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens became the first AFC team to 10 wins as Wallace returned the punt 76 yards for the game-winning score.

Baltimore had retaken the lead in a roller-coaster clash with one minute 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter through Lamar Jackson’s third touchdown pass of the game.

The Rams forced overtime with a Lucas Havrisik field goal, but Baltimore prevailed to move above the Miami Dolphins, who play on Monday night, in the race for the top seed in the play-offs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a second successive defeat as Joe Flacco led the Cleveland Browns to a 31-27 home win.

Veteran Flacco, the Super Bowl MVP in 2013 with the Ravens, threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns on his second appearance for the Browns.

Cleveland remained two games behind Baltimore in the AFC North while the Cincinnati Bengals are just a game further back after quarterback Jake Browning shone in a 34-14 success against the Indianapolis Colts.

Back-up Browning, who has stepped in for the injured Joe Burrow, threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score to earn his side a second successive victory.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went top of the NFC South with a 29-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Baker Mayfield led a 12-play, 75-yard drive, which ended with him finding Cade Otton in the end zone for a game-winning touchdown with 31 seconds left.

Both teams sit on 6-7 in the division, as do the third-placed New Orleans Saints after they ended a three-match losing run by beating the struggling Carolina Panthers 28-6.

The New York Jets ended a five-match losing run by beating the Houston Texans 30-6.

Much-maligned Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie of the year frontrunner CJ Stroud completed just 10 throws for 91 yards for the play-off chasing Texans before leaving the game with a head injury.

DJ Moore had both a receiving and a rushing touchdown – the first of his career – as the Chicago Bears stunned NFC North leaders the Detroit Lions 28-13.