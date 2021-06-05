Kawhi Leonard lifts LA Clippers over Dallas Mavericks to force game seven

Kawhi Leonard guided the Los Angeles Clippers to a 104-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks pushing their first-round series to a deciding seventh game.

Little separated the two sides in the first half, until Luka Doncic sparked a Mavericks run mid-way through the third which brought the Clippers to the brink of collapse.

However, the visitors were ultimately able to rally behind Leonard, whose dominance down the stretch included eight straight points in the final few minutes.

The five-time All Star made each of his five field goal attempts in the fourth quarter on his way to a 45-point performance.

Despite posting 29 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, Doncic struggled from deep, scoring just two from nine beyond the arc.

Game seven takes place in Los Angeles on Monday.