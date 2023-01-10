Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Damar Hamlin remains in hospital but ‘is in good spirits’ after cardiac arrest

The 24-year-old asked well-wishers to keep him in their prayers.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 10 January 2023 19:54
Damar Hamlin remains in hospital (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)
Damar Hamlin remains in hospital (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)
(AP)

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in hospital but “is in good spirits” eight days after suffering a cardiac arrest in an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin is undergoing evaluation at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute in the state of New York, having been released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday.

The 24-year-old said he is passing medical examinations and asked well-wishers to keep him in their prayers.

“Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized, but is in good spirits, at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY,” read a tweet from the Bills.

Recommended

“Hamlin is going through a series of testing and evaluation today.”

Hamlin’s heart stopped nine minutes into last Monday’s match at Paycor Stadium after he collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“Not home quite just yet,” he tweeted. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test.

Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please!”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in