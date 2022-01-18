Dan Biggar to captain injury-hit Wales in Six Nations

Head coach Wayne Pivac has named three uncapped players in 36-man group

Andrew Baldock
Tuesday 18 January 2022
(PA Wire)

Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar has been named as Wales captain for this season’s Six Nations.

Biggar takes over from the injured Alun Wyn Jones, who is among a number of high-profile absentees.

Other players not part of the squad due to injuries are Jones’ fellow British and Irish Lions George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

But flanker Ross Moriarty, who has not played since the autumn due to a shoulder problem, does make Wales head coach Wayne Pivac’s 36-man group.

The squad includes three uncapped players in hooker Dewi Lake, his Ospreys colleague – flanker Jac Morgan – and Cardiff number eight James Ratti.

