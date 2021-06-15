Dan Evans sees off Alexei Popyrin to end long wait for Queen’s Club victory
It was the British number one’s first win at the venue since 2014.
British number one Dan Evans ended his Queen’s Club losing streak with a straight-sets win over Australian youngster Alexei Popyrin at the cinch Championships.
Evans, at a career-high ranking of 25 in the world and seeded sixth, had not won a match at the Wimbledon tune-up in west London since 2014.
But after taking a closely-fought opening set courtesy of a break for 5-4, an early break in the second put the 31-year-old firmly in control.
Evans ran out a comfortable 6-4 6-4 winner in an hour and 25 minutes to set up a meeting with Adrian Mannarino of France in the second round.
Evans said: “It was great to be back, a great atmosphere and good to be back in front of a very nice crowd. Not full, but we’re getting there.”
Evans, who counts world number one Novak Djokovic among his scalps this year, added: “That gave me a lot of confidence but you’ve still got to come out and win the matches.
“I was a bit nervous, to be honest, but I’m happy to come through and hopefully win a few more this week.”