Dana White rubbishes claims he is no longer involved in Alvarez-Crawford

UFC head Dana White is once again promoting the upcoming boxing match between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

White was originally set to promote the fight when it was slated to be in Las Vegas on 12 September. However, a statement on The Ring’s website two weeks after the initial announcement said that the fight would be promoted instead by Saudi firm Sela and not White’s TKO Boxing.

Now, White says that he is once again promoting the bout.

White said in a press conference following UFC 316 that there was a lot of ‘f***ed up things about boxing’.

He added: “I’m promoting the fight.”

However, White also confirmed that he had not spoken with Alalshikh in some time but added that things were ‘good’ between them.

He added: “Listen, we’re at work at UFC headquarters. I’m in my own little world, man. I don’t pay attention not any of that shit. I know what’s going on. I know what we’re doing. And I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. It doesn’t matter to me.”

White went on: “I don’t even remember the last time I talked to [Alalshikh], but we’re good. It’s very good. We’re very good.”

The match between Alvarez and Crawford, thought to be the top two pound-for-pound fighters in boxing, has been dogged with changes since it was first announced. Long moving towards each other, the fight between Alvarez and Crawford moved into full visibility following the former’s victory over the Cuban William Scull in May.

Originally planned for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on 12 September, the fight between Alvarez and Crawford has been moved to a day later, causing a conflict with a planned football game at the same venue.

In light of this, Turki Alalshikh then said that the promotion was looking at five venues in three different US cities for the bout.

Yesterday afternoon, the fight was finally confirmed for 13 September in Las Vegas, although the precise venue has yet to be named.