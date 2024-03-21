Jump to content

Watch live: Footballer Dani Alves to leave Barcelona prison on bail as he appeals sexual assault conviction

Billal Rahman
Thursday 21 March 2024 07:55
Comments
Close

Watch live as Dani Alves is expected to leave prison in Barcelona on bail as he appeals his sexual assault conviction.

It comes after a Spanish court ruled that the ex-Barcelona and Brazil footballer can be conditionally released from prison after serving about a quarter of his sentence for rape.

The former Brazilian footballer was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on Thursday, 22 February, after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022.

The court also ordered Alves to pay €150,000 (£120,000) to the victim.

Alves, who was sentenced last month, will be released on a €1m (£853,000) bail.

The 40-year-old has been held in pre-trial detention since January 2023.

