Watch live: Footballer Dani Alves to leave Barcelona prison on bail as he appeals sexual assault conviction
Watch live as Dani Alves is expected to leave prison in Barcelona on bail as he appeals his sexual assault conviction.
It comes after a Spanish court ruled that the ex-Barcelona and Brazil footballer can be conditionally released from prison after serving about a quarter of his sentence for rape.
The former Brazilian footballer was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on Thursday, 22 February, after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022.
The court also ordered Alves to pay €150,000 (£120,000) to the victim.
Alves, who was sentenced last month, will be released on a €1m (£853,000) bail.
The 40-year-old has been held in pre-trial detention since January 2023.
