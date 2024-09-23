The sporting weekend in pictures

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Daniel Dubois produced a stunning display to knock Anthony Joshua out and retain his IBF world title belt in front of more than 96,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, Manchester City scored a stoppage time goal to draw 2-2 with Arsenal in the crunch Premier League clash of the weekend while Lando Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix for his third race win.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.