Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

Daniel Dubois’ thunderous knockout win over Anthony Joshua produced some of the weekend’s most striking images.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 23 September 2024 05:00
Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Daniel Dubois (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Daniel Dubois (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Daniel Dubois produced a stunning display to knock Anthony Joshua out and retain his IBF world title belt in front of more than 96,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, Manchester City scored a stoppage time goal to draw 2-2 with Arsenal in the crunch Premier League clash of the weekend while Lando Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix for his third race win.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in