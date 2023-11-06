Jump to content

Injury blow for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 06 November 2023 20:39
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has sustained a torn ACL (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has sustained a torn ACL (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee.

Jones was injured late in the first quarter of 30-6 loss to Las Vegas on Sunday and the NFL club confirmed the diagnosis following an MRI scan.

The news came as a further blow to the Giants, whose latest defeat left them languishing on a 2-7 record after making the play-offs last season.

Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito finished the game against Las Vegas but Giants head coach Brian Daboll would not be drawn on immediate plans for a replacement.

Veteran Matt Barkley is another short-term option in the quarterback position having signed to the Giants practice squad at the end of last month.

