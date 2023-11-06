Injury blow for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee.

Jones was injured late in the first quarter of 30-6 loss to Las Vegas on Sunday and the NFL club confirmed the diagnosis following an MRI scan.

The news came as a further blow to the Giants, whose latest defeat left them languishing on a 2-7 record after making the play-offs last season.

Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito finished the game against Las Vegas but Giants head coach Brian Daboll would not be drawn on immediate plans for a replacement.

Veteran Matt Barkley is another short-term option in the quarterback position having signed to the Giants practice squad at the end of last month.