Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Seattle’s defence dismantles the New York Giants as Seahawks win 24-3

The Seahawks sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones 10 times and came away with two interceptions.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 03 October 2023 05:43
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Mario Edwards Jr (Adam Hunger/AP)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Mario Edwards Jr (Adam Hunger/AP)
(AP)

Seattle claimed their third-straight victory in dominant fashion as the Seahawks’ defence monstered the New York Giants en route to a 24-3 win.

The Seahawks sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones 10 times and came away with two interceptions, including a 97-yard pick six to rookie Devon Witherspoon.

The visitors opened the scoring at the end of the first quarter, Geno Smith finding DK Metcalf in the end zone on a six-yard reception.

New York were able to cut the gap through a 55-yard field goal from Graham Gano.

Recommended

But the Giants’ offence was no match for Seattle’s defence and did not look like scoring again from there.

Seattle found the end zone again just before half-time and Witherspoon’s third-quarter score ultimately sealed the 21-point victory.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in