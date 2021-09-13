US Open day 14: Daniil Medvedev thwarts Novak Djokovic’s bid for 2021 slam

Daniil Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic’s quest for history – for now – by securing his maiden grand slam title in New York.

Djokovic had been bidding to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the calendar Grand Slam and the first ever to win a 21st major singles title.

But he succumbed to the pressure and fell at the last hurdle, with 25-year-old Russian Medvedev winning 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Russians know how to celebrate. Hopefully I will not get in the news. Daniil Medvedev

Alcott gets the beers in

Australia’s Dylan Alcott is one of the game’s great characters and he fully seized his moment in the stands on Arthur Ashe after completing the Golden Slam in the wheelchair quad singles.

Zhang Shuai and Sam Stosur lift the women’s doubles trophy (Elise Amendola/AP) (AP)

Australia’s Sam Stosur celebrated the 10th anniversary of her singles title in New York by winning the women’s doubles alongside China’s Zhang Shuai. The pair’s combined age of 69 was 33 years more than that of their opponents – teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally who were bidding for a first slam title.

Men’s singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)Women’s singles: Emma Raducanu (Great Britain)Men’s doubles: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain)Women’s doubles: Sam Stosur (Australia) and Zhang Shuai (China)Mixed doubles: Desirae Krawczyk (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain)Boys’ singles: Daniel Rincon (Spain)Girls’ singles: Robin Montgomery (USA)Boys’ doubles: Max Westphal (France) and Coleman Wong (Hong Kong)Girls’ doubles: Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery (USA)Men’s wheelchair singles: Shingo Kunieda (Japan)Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair doubles: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid (Great Britain)Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair singles: Dylan Alcott (Australia)Quad wheelchair doubles: Sam Schroder and Niels Vink (Netherlands)