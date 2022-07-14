Jump to content
Danny Care returns to England starting line-up for Sydney decider

The scrum-half replaces Jack van Poortvliet.

Duncan Bech
Thursday 14 July 2022 07:19
Danny Care returns for England (PA)
Danny Care returns for England (PA)
(PA Wire)

Danny Care has been restored to England’s starting line-up at the expense of Jack van Poortvliet for Saturday’s decisive third Test against Australia.

Care started the series opener in Perth a fortnight ago but swapped roles with van Poortvliet for the 25-17 victory in Brisbane that set up the clash at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Making his full debut at Suncorp Stadium, van Poortvliet was outstanding and his demotion to providing scrum-half cover from the bench is a surprise.

